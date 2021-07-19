"They have absolutely everything covered" - Michael Vaughan picks England as favorites for T20 World Cup

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has picked England as favorites for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman.

Speaking at the end of the second T20I between England and Pakistan in Leeds, Vaughan stated that the Eoin Morgan-led side has all the bases covered, which makes them a supreme contender for the global title.

"England have put themselves in a great position [to win the T20 World Cup because they’ve got absolutely everything covered," Michael Vaughan said.

England won their maiden T20 World Cup in 2010 at the Caribbean Islands. Six years later, they reached the finals once again but lost to the West Indies in Kolkata.

The Three Lions will once again be in a good position to lift the title when the event starts in October.

Liam Livingstone is becoming a class act: Michael Vaughan

England produced a clinical performance in Leeds to beat Pakistan convincingly to level terms in the series. The hosts banked on Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone to post 200 runs on the board, which was enough to seal the win.

Livingstone, who slammed the fastest T20I century among England batters in the first match, continued his brilliant run at Headingley. Michael Vaughan believes the Lancashire batter will be the future of England cricket in the shortest format.

Vaughan said of Livingstone:

"He’s becoming a class act. The hundred he got on Friday will have given him a huge amount of confidence and he was well on his way again today before he was run out.

"He’s one we’re going to see a lot of over the next few years."

The third and final T20I of the series will take place on July 20 (Tuesday) at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar