“They look like they would do anything for their team” - Justin Langer hails England duo

Former Australian coach Justin Langer heaped praise on the England duo of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, describing the two as players who look like they would do anything for their team.

Wood and Woakes played a pivotal role in England’s must-win Ashes 2023 encounter at Headingley. Down 0-2 in the five-match series, the hosts needed to win the third Test to keep their hopes alive. Both Wood and Woakes were drafted into the playing XI after missing the first two games.

Wood blew Australia away with figures of 5/34 in the first innings and played two handy cameos apart from claiming two wickets in the second innings as well. Woakes grabbed six wickets in the match and scored a vital 32* in England’s chase of 251.

In his column for The Telegraph, Langer was effusive in his praise of the two England cricketers and wrote:

“Before the game I predicted he and Chris Woakes would ‘add great value to England, whose team looks very well balanced, for this Test.’ They both look like players you would love in your team. They play hard, but with a smile on their face, and they look like they would do anything for their team."

Describing Wood’s pace as exciting to watch, Langer added that he couldn’t remember seeing the ball hit the bat as hard as that for some time.

“He was rewarded with wickets in the first innings and while he only took two in the second innings, his lion-hearted pressure benefited his partners bowling at the other end. He was a worthy man of the match. Where has he been the first two Tests?” The 52-year-old added.

Australia were 245/5 in their first innings before Wood ripped apart the lower order. Eventually, the visitors were bowled out for 263.

“Captains Stokes and Cummins will be exhausted” - Langer

Reflecting on the gap between the third and fourth Ashes 2023 Tests, Langer opined that the break is a much-needed one for both captains and some senior players.

The former Australian opener wrote:

“Captains Stokes and Pat Cummins will be exhausted, in mind and body. Their job never stops, on and off the field. Stuart Broad and Mitchell Starc will do with the break. Ollie Robinson will as well, although from afar, he hasn’t looked in peak physical condition from the start of this series.”

Langer concluded:

“On flat pitches and under the scrutiny of an Ashes blowtorch, you can’t be anything other than supremely fit.”

The fourth Test of Ashes 2023 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 19 to 23.

