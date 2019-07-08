This World Cup season, Not just watch! Play cricket in world-class stadiums

Harsha Bhogle with iB Cricket Team

Cricket's biggest carnival, World Cup is here and the cricket fervour is intensing over every match played by the cricket stars. Amping up this cricket celebration, iB Cricket launched ‘iB Cricket - ICC World Cup 2019 Fan Tour’ to enthral cricket lovers across India, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and UAE.

Updates of iB Cricket

The Bharat Army 🇮🇳 - Team India's No. 1 Global Supporters Group’ has joined hands with iB Cricket to deliver an ultimate cricket experience to fans at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The fan engagement events are happening in India, UK, SA, SriLanka and UAE. Video here:

iB Cricket is the Official VR Gaming Partner of 5 IPL Teams - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. RR players experiencing iB Cricket.

iB Cricket in association with Viu is hosting world's first Virtual Reality Cricket tournament - iB Cricket Super Over League where 12 prominent International cricketers (like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Herschelle Gibbs, McCullum etc.) compete against each other in iB Cricket.

iB Cricket has opened gaming arcades to public in 25 places across India covering all major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and others.

People from 30+ countries, including non-cricket playing nations, have already played 1 Million balls in iB Cricket and loved it. More than 98% of them said it is amazing. So far, 50 international cricketers, including Virat Kohli, McCullum, Sehwag, Raina etc. have played iB Cricket and appreciated it. See their excitement in this video.

Throughout the cricket season, iB Cricket has set up 140 iB Cricket Experience Zones across the hometowns of the league teams in India and presented new cricketing celebrations to fans. Watch the video here.