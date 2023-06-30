Throwback to the 5 most hilarious Tweets by Indian cricketers on #SocialMediaDay

June 30 is #SocialMediaDay, and Indian cricketers are among the most followed personalities on various social media platforms. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is the most-followed Asian on Instagram, while Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni often receives a lot of engagement on social media posts.

Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms among Indian cricketers, with almost every top Indian star having an account on the micro-blogging platform. On the occasion of #SocialMediaDay today, in this listicle now, we will look back at the five most hilarious tweets posted by Indian cricketers.

#1 Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma engage in a banter

Back in 2020, Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in a hilarious banter on Twitter. Rohit first trolled Chahal by posting a photo of the leg-spinner and The Rock after India won a series against Australia.

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!! @yuzi_chahal Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!! @yuzi_chahal https://t.co/dN0RXh05q9

Five months later, Chahal used the FaceApp to create an edited female version photo of Rohit. He labeled the image as 'Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa' and wrote on Twitter:

"So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya."

Both tweets received more than 100,000 likes on Twitter. The tweets from the Indian cricketers got thousands of retweets as well.

#2 When MS Dhoni trolled Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni does not use social media much now, but there was a time when he was quite active on Twitter. During the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League, Dhoni trolled his teammate Ravindra Jadeja by tweeting that BCCI created IPL because of Jadeja.

India toured South Africa for a one-off T20I that year. Referring to that match, Dhoni wrote:

"Sir jadeja was upset abt only 1 t20 match in a bilateral series so BCCI came up with the idea of IPL.so all the fans of ipl plz thank SRJ."

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni Sir jadeja was upset abt only 1 t20 match in a bilateral series so BCCI came up with the idea of IPL.so all the fans of ipl plz thank SRJ Sir jadeja was upset abt only 1 t20 match in a bilateral series so BCCI came up with the idea of IPL.so all the fans of ipl plz thank SRJ

#3 Sachin Tendulkar trolls Lasith Malinga

Sachin Tendulkar and Lasith Malinga played a pivotal role in the Mumbai Indians' success during the initial seasons of the Indian Premier League. They spent a lot of time together at MI. When Malinga celebrated his birthday in 2018, Tendulkar came up with a funny tweet and wrote:

"When it came to batting against #LasithMalinga, I always said ... baal ko nahin, ball ko dekho (don't look at the hair, look at the ball). Happy birthday, my friend."

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Happy birthday, my friend. When it came to batting against #LasithMalinga , I always said ... baal ko nahin, ball ko dekho (don't look at the hair, look at the ball).Happy birthday, my friend. When it came to batting against #LasithMalinga, I always said ... baal ko nahin, ball ko dekho (don't look at the hair, look at the ball). 😊 Happy birthday, my friend. https://t.co/OK0gYWOpLB

#4 Virender Sehwag comes up with a hilarious caption for a picture with his wife

Virender Sehwag is known to have the best sense of humor among the Indian cricketers. The former Indian opener came up with a funny tweet when posting a photo with his wife Aarti on Twitter in 2016.

"Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside , inside the house cool,silent and remote controlled. Shaant,shushil pati," Sehwag tweeted.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside , inside the house cool,silent and remote controlled.

Shaant,shushil pati. Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside , inside the house cool,silent and remote controlled.Shaant,shushil pati. https://t.co/f80oWkaQSz

#5 Wasim Jaffer roasts Michael Vaughan

Another former Indian opener to feature on this list is Wasim Jaffer. He has developed a rivalry with former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter. When Vaughan commented that Kane Williamson would have been the greatest player if he was an Indian, Jaffer replied:

"Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai."

The original tweet featuring Vaughan's comment only had 2,000 likes. Meanwhile, Jaffer's reply got more than 30,000 likes.

