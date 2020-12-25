Create
Tim Paine says he’s no under pressure after a great show with the bat at Adelaide

Modified 25 Dec 2020, 10:06 IST
News
Australian captain Tim Paine has claimed that he does not feel any added pressure as a batsman ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India. The Australian skipper said he is happy to do the job and does not feel the weight of expectations as a batsman. 

The Australian skipper’s batting has been hailed ever since his Man of the Match performance at Adelaide. After being criticised for struggling with the bat last year, many have praised Tim Paine’s perseverance to come out of the slump and prove himself as a batsman.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the 2nd India vs Australia Test at Melbourne, Tim Paine was asked about if there’s added pressure on him to perform as a batsman after the Adelaide Test.

“No, not at all. Look there have been few innings as a batsman for me where I had to impact the game. I’m lucky that we have such a good side that our top six batsmen normally do the job”

Tim Paine came into bat when the hosts were reeling at 79-5. However, the skipper showed great temperament as he batted superbly with the tail. His unbeaten 73 helped Australia get closer to India’s first innings total, and turned the course of the game.

Tim Paine opens up on his role as a batsman 

The Australian is set to lead the side during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne

The 36-year-old talked about how his role in the side evolves with each game. Tim Paine, who usually finds himself batting with the tail, admitted that his responsibility as a batsman changes depending on who he is batting with. 

“The last Test match was my turn to stand up. So whether I’m going in after 5 for 100 or 5 for 70 then I’ve got a job to do. As I said before my role sort of changes a lot depending upon on whom I am batting with and the situation of the game.
The Australian skipper also emphasized on being flexible while batting at the crease. Tim Paine said that he is happy to dig and score the runs when required. However, the skipper hoped that the Australian batting will come good and the team will have more runs on the board in the 2nd Test.

Published 25 Dec 2020, 10:06 IST
