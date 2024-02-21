Tim Southee to Wanindu Hasaranga: Full list of bowlers with 100 or more T20I wickets

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga recently became the latest entrant to the 100-wicket T20I club. The 26-year-old achieved the feat in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Dambulla, when he bowled Najibullah Zadran for 9. Hasaranga reached the landmark in his 63 T20I. He now has 101 wickets in the format at an average of 15.36 and an economy rate of 6.78.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder is the second-fastest bowler to pick up 100 T20I wickets. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is at the top of the list. He completed 100 T20I scalps in only 53 matches in 2021.

Among Sri Lankan bowlers, Hasaranga is only the second bowler to claim 100 or more T20I scalps. Former captain Lasith Malinga is the only other cricketer from the island nation on the list. Malinga reached the landmark in 76 matches.

Overall, Hasaranga is the 11th bowler to claim 100 or more wickets in T20Is. Here a look at the other 10 players who achieved the feat before him.

#1 Tim Southee

Veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20Is. In 122 matches, he has picked up 157 wickets at an average of 22.82 and an economy rate of 8.09.

The right-arm pacer has two five-wicket hauls and two four-fers to his credit. His best of 5/18 came against Pakistan in Auckland in December 2010.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is second on the list of bowlers with the most T20I wickets. In 117 matches, he has claimed 140 wickets at an average of 20.49 and an economy rate of 6.79.

The left-arm spinner has picked up two five-fers and five four-wicket hauls. His best of 5/20 was registered against the West Indies in Mirpur in December 2018. Shakib also smashed 42* (26) in the match.

#3 Ish Sodhi

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is an underrated bowler in the T20I format. He is third on the list of leading wicket-takers, with 132 scalps from 109 games, averaging 22.6 at an economy rate of 7.97. Sodhi does not have a five-wicket hauls in T20Is, but has three four-fers to his name.

He has registered figures of 4/28 thrice - against Australia in Christchurch (February 2021), against Bangladesh in Hamilton (March 2021) and against Scotland in Edinburgh (July 2022).

#4 Rashid Khan

Seasoned Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has claimed 130 scalps in only 82 matches at a brilliant average of 14.8 and an excellent economy rate of 6.16.

Rashid has picked up two five-wicket hauls and four four-fers. His best of 5/3 came against Ireland in Greater Noida in March 2017.

#5 Lasith Malinga

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga completes the top five on the illustrious list. In 84 matches, he picked up 107 scalps at an average of 20.79 and an economy rate of 7.42. The right-arm fast bowler claimed two five-fers and one four-fer in his T20I career.

His best of 5/6 was registered against New Zealand in Pallekele in September 2019. Malinga claimed four wickets off consecutive deliveries in this match.

#6 Adil Rashid

Seasoned England leg-spinner Adil Rashid also features on the list of bowlers with 100 or more T20I scalps. He has 107 wickets to his name from 104 matches, averaging 25.21 at an economy rate of 7.38.

Rashid is yet to pick up a five-fer, but has two four-wicket hauls to his credit. His best of 4/2 was registered against the West Indies in Dubai in October 2021 during the World Cup.

#7 Mitchell Santner

Canny New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has 106 T20I wickets to his name from 97 matches at an average of 22.3 and an economy rate of 7.04.

Santner is yet to pick up a five-fer, but has claimed three four-wicket hauls. His best of 4/11 came against India in Nagpur in March 2016 during the T20 World Cup.

#8 Mustafizur Rahman

Experienced Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman also has 100-plus T20I wickets. In 88 matches, he has claimed 105 scalps, averaging 22.26 at an economy rate of 7.50.

Mustafizur has one five-fer and three four-wicket hauls in the format. His best of 5/22 came against New Zealand in Kolkata in the 2016 World Cup. Bangladesh, however, lost the game by 75 runs.

#9 Shadab Khan

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has picked up 104 wickets in 92 T20I matches at an average of 22.12 and an economy rate of 7.07.

The leg-spinner has picked up three four-fers in the format, with a best of 4/8 against Hong Kong in Sharjah in September 2022 during the Asia Cup.

#10 Mark Adair

Ireland right-arm pacer Mark Adair has a highly impressive record in T20Is. In 74 matches, he has picked up 102 scalps at an average of 19.71 and an economy rate of 7.68.

The 27-year-old has claimed three four-fers so far, with a best of 4/13 versus Austria in Edinburgh in July 2023.

