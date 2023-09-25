TKR vs GAW Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Final?

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will lock horns with Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the grand finale of the CPL 2023. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host this exciting contest on Monday, September 25.

Led by Imran Tahir, the Guyana Amazon Warriors have had an incredible season on their way to the final. They ended the league phase as the table toppers, winning eight games and losing just one. At one stage, they bagged six consecutive victories in the league stage, which was broken by the Saint Lucia Kings.

Moving to the playoffs, the Warriors lost to the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1 by seven wickets. However, they made a strong comeback over defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs with a win by 81 runs in the Qualifier 2 to reach the summit clash.

Under the leadership of Kieron Pollard, the Trinbago Knight Riders have had a top run in the competition. They secured six victories and suffered three defeats in 10 contests in the league phase. With a net run rate of 0.903, the Knight Riders ended the league stage with second position.

In the playoffs, TKR handed a seven-wicket drubbing to hot favorites Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1 and moved to the grand finale.

It is worth noting that they faced two defeats over Warriors in the league phase and they would be aiming to turn the tables.

With a strong middle order and top-class all-rounders on their side, TKR will be determined to create a significant impact and have their hands on the coveted silverware.

CPL 2023, TKR vs GAW Prediction: Can the Knight Riders beat the Warriors?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated the Trinbago Knight Riders twice in the league phase. However, they faced a defeat over the same opposition in Qualifier 1.

The Warriors will be eagerly aiming to repeat league phase heroics in the final. After topping the table, Guyana have good enough momentum on their side and they will start this much-anticipated encounter as strong favorites.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the CPL 2023 grand finale.