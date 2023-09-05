TKR vs GAW Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 19?

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) are set to lock horns in Match 19 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Tuesday, September 5 (Wednesday, September 6 in India) at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, are slowly but surely climbing the points table. They are currently in the second sport with seven points and a net run rate of +1.326. They now have a chance to go to the top by displacing Saint Lucia Kings.

TKR will be high on confidence after beating Jamaica Tallawahs by two runs in their previous match. After being asked to bat first, the Knights scored 142 for the loss of eight wickets. The match went right down to the wire, but Pollard’s men held their nerve to come up trumps, with Andre Russell picking up the crucial wickets of Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, and Chris Green. Sunil Narine and Waqar Salamkheil picked up two wickets apiece.

On the other hand, GAW, led by Imran Tahir, are yet to lose a match this season. Their net run rate of +3.283 shows their dominance in the tournament so far. The Warriors defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 98 runs in their previous match. After putting up a score of 186 for six on the board, they restricted the Patriots to 88 in 17.1 overs.

CPL 2023, TKR vs GAW Prediction: Can the Warriors beat the Knight Riders?

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors are pretty equally matched in the season so far and hence it is tough to pick an outright winner. While both teams have strong batting lineups, TKR are better placed to win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL 2023 match.

