TKR vs SKN Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns in the 27th match of the CPL 2021 on Sunday, September 12, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, were struggling to find their feet in the ongoing edition of the CPL. They even lost to the Guyana Amazon Warriors after the CPL match went into the Super Over. Back then, TKR were languishing in fifth spot in the points table.

However, the Knight Riders are the current table-toppers as they are on a three-match winning streak. On Thursday, they managed to dethrone St Kitts and Nevis Patriots from the top of the table after their thumping six-wicket win over the Barbados Tridents.

After electing to field first, the Knight Riders bowled the Royals out for 93 in 20 overs. Khary Pierre was the star of the show as he picked up three wickets. Later, Colin Munro made a 47-ball 41 to make sure that TKR went over the finish line in the CPL game with 19 balls left.

The Patriots, on the other hand, have been jolted by the absence of Dwayne Bravo, who’s sitting out due to a groin strain. After winning all of their first five games, the Patriots have gone on a three-match losing streak. The team has also lost its top spot to the Knight Riders.

In their previous game, Jamaica Tallawahs beat them by 22 runs after the former posted 169 for eight on the board. Dominic Drakes, Fawad Ahmed and Jon-Russ Jaggesar picked up two wickets each. In the run-chase, the Patriots could only manage 147 for eight.

Can the Knight Riders continue their winning momentum in the CPL?

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

TKR’s spin-attack has been exemplary in the CPL, to say the least. Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine have been able to spin a web around the opposition batters with their guile and trajectory.

The Patriots’ batting has some brutal power-hitters, but they will be facing a big challenge against TKR. The Knight Riders’ batting has also found form in the CPL and they will be the favorites in the next match.

Also Read

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee