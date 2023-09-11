TKR vs SLK Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 24?

Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings are set to lock horns in Match 23 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Sunday, September 10 (Monday, September 11 by IST) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The Knight Riders, captained by Kieron Pollard, have had an excellent campaign thus far in the tournament. They are placed second in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of +1.174. The Knights now have a golden chance of displacing Imran Tahir’s Guyana Amazon Warriors from the top of the table.

They will be high on confidence after beating Brandon King’s Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a target of 155, the Knight Riders romped home to victory with 16 balls left in their innings.

Sunil Narine earned the award for the Player of the Match after he picked up two crucial wickets of Amir Jangoo and Fabian Allen. Martin Guptill and Nicholas Pooran chipped in with useful half-centuries.

The Kings, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.848. Having won three out of seven matches, the Kings will hope to show a bit of consistency.

They lost to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by four wickets and will be a tad low on confidence. After being asked to track down 150, the Patriots won with one ball to spare.

CPL 2023, TKR vs SLK Prediction: Can the Royals beat the Knight Riders?

Trinbago Knight Riders will go into the match as favourites without much of a doubt. The Kings have struggled for momentum throughout the tournament and need to pull out something special to beat their upcoming opponent.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL 2023 match.

