TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Subodh Bhati top the charts – Updated after Match 9

The NPR College Ground in Dindigul hosted the ninth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 between the Lyca Kovai Kings and the Chepauk Super Gillies.

After being asked to bat first, the Super Gillies’ batters struggled to get going as they finished their innings on 126/8. V Yudheeswaran starred with the ball for the Kings as he registered figures of 3/29 in his four overs.

The top order of Kings then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total comfortably. Sai Sudharsan played an outstanding knock of 64* off 43 balls to take his side home with eight wickets in hand in the 17th over.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sai Sudharsan is in rich form with the bat (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Sai Sudharsan continued his rich form with the bat in the competition. Chasing 127, the southpaw scored a brilliant 64* off 43 balls to help the Lyca Kovai Kings chase down the total comfortably. He smashed nine fours and a maximum. Sudharsan now has 240 runs in three outings and is the leading run scorer in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

G Ajitesh of Nellai Royal Kings sits below Sudharsan in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. The right-handed batter has scored 126 runs in two games so far and smashed a scintillating century against the Lyca Kovai Kings. He will be looking to keep contributing for his side in the upcoming games.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul missed out against the Lyca Kovai Kings on Monday (June 19). He was dismissed on six and couldn’t make an impact. He has taken his tally to 119 runs in three games and follows Ajitesh in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 9 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Subodh Bhati of Dindigul Dragons is the current leading wicket-taker in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. He has grabbed five wickets in two games and averages 5.4 with the ball. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 3/19 in his four overs, which included a maiden against the Panthers and played a key role in them winning the game.

Varun Chakaravarthy has picked up five wickets in two outings for the Dindigul Dragons. He sits below his teammate Bhati on the list of most wickets in the competition. He is certainly spinning webs around the opposition batters and he will be looking to go to the top of the most wickets list.

Poiyamozhi M has been the standout bowler for the Nellai Royal Kings in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 9.2 in the competition and is sitting at the third position in the most wickets list.

