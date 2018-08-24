Top 10 Indian Batsmen with Most Runs In England

The ongoing test series between India and England is turning out to be a cracker of a contest with India winning the 3rd test. The scoreline is still very much in favour of England but the momentum not so much.

This time Virat Kohli's team was successful in reversing the psychological scars put forth on them before by the English Team. While the first test match was a very competitive one, it also displayed and reinforced the belief of what was test cricket capable of.

The third test match was a clinical performance by the team, where the batting and fielding the two weaklings in the first two outings. The biggest positive to have come out of the match was India's batting, that too the likes of Rahane and Pujara who were among runs in the match.

So, on that note here is a look at the top 10 Indian Batsmen with most runs in England for India-

10.) Virat Kohli

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One

Virat Kohli, the name synonymous with passion, in your face attitude has changed his fortunes this time around by scoring a whopping 440 runs in 6 innings across 3 test matches in England.

On that dreadful and mostly forgettable 2014 tour, England pace spearhead had his number by getting him out 5 times. But, it was not to be this time, as Kohli was better prepared for the tough swinging and seaming conditions for England.

Barring the small blip at Lord's, his innings of 149 in the first innings is rated among one of the best players in England. And, with the 100 at Nottingham, he has quashed any remaining doubts about his ability to play in these conditions. The aberration of 2014 has been finally put to rest.

RECORD:

8 TESTS/ 16 INNINGS /574 RUNS/ AVG:35.88/ 2 Centuries

