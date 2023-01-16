Top 10 Rohit Sharma memes after he failed to convert his start yet again in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India captain Rohit Sharma (42) failed to convert his start into a big knock on Sunday (January 15) in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka. It did not have a detrimental impact on the team's performance though, as India won the match by a record-breaking margin of 317 runs.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave Team India a great start with their 95-run opening stand. Rohit looked in nice rhythm as he smashed a couple of glorious sixes in the first powerplay.

His promising knock came to an unceremonious end in the 16th over as he mistimed a pull shot into the hands of the fielder in the deep. Rohit Sharma was understandably distraught and highly disappointed after the dismissal.

It has been a pattern in this series, as the Indian captain started on a decent note in each of three ODI matches but threw his wicket away without converting them into big knocks. Fans were disappointed with Rohit Sharma and conveyed their views on the matter through memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

"Lots of positives for us"- Rohit Sharma after clean sweeping Sri Lanka in ODI series

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reckoned there were a lot of positive takeaways for his side from the series. He highlighted that the bowlers took wickets consistently and the batters piled on runs, which bodes well for the team going forward.

The 35-year-old also reserved special praise for Mohammed Siraj, who was the standout bowler in the series.

"I thought it was a great series. Lots of positives for us. Bowled well, got the breakthroughs when we required. The batsmen piled on the runs. The way Siraj was swinging the ball, it's a rare talent. In the last couple of years, we have seen him grow from strength to strength. For someone like Siraj to put his hand up, deliver and grow, it's a huge positive for India."

On the preparations for the upcoming New Zealand series, Sharma added:

"Honestly, not given too much of a thought about it (New Zealand series). We'll get to the drawing board quickly and see how the pitch is. There will be change in combination that we saw today. They are coming off a victory in Pakistan, so it won't be easy for us.

India will next face New Zealand in the first ODI of the 3-match series on Wednesday, January 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes