Top 3 all-time run scorers in the Asia Cup

04 Oct 2018

Since the inaugural edition of the Asia cup in 1984, teams from the continent have gathered to face off to determine the best cricketing nation in the tournament.

India has won seven times, the most out of anyone. Sri Lanka follows with 5 titles.

Though this recent edition was dominated by the ball, historically it has been a batting dominated tournament. Here are the top 3 cricketers with the most all-time runs in the Asia Cup.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar - India

Sachin walks off after yet another brilliant innings

The God of cricket comes in at number 3, a bit strange for a man who often finds himself at the top of lists.

Nevertheless, Tendulkar made his mark in Asia Cups. In 23 matches, he accumulated 971 runs, at an extraordinary average of 51.10

With 2 centuries to go along with 7 fifties, Tendulkar went to work at the crease. He was a feature in three of India's titles in 1990, 1995, and 2010.

#2 Kumar Sangakkara - Sri Lanka

Sangakkara nails a drive

One of the most polished and fluent batsmen in history, Kumar Sangakkara was one of the most important players for Sri Lanka's batting.

A confident and stable cricketer at the top of the order, Sangakkara piled on 14,234 ODI runs, second most of all time.

1,075 of those runs came in his 26 Asia Cup appearances, at an average of 48.86. He also had 4 centuries to go along with 8 fifties.

#Sanath Jayasuriya - Sri Lanka

Sanath is the leading Asia Cup scorer

Jayasuriya changed the name of opening forever with his attacking, brash style of play. He pummeled the ball to the boundary ropes from delivery one, dominating the bowlers.

He scored over 13,000 runs in ODIs at an incredible strike rate.

He is the all-time top scorer in Asia Cups, with 1,220 runs in 25 appearances for Sri Lanka.

He also has the most hundreds with six. To top it off, his runs came at an exhilarating strike rate of 102.5.