Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 all-time run scorers in the Asia Cup

Haris
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
98   //    04 Oct 2018, 00:18 IST

Since the inaugural edition of the Asia cup in 1984, teams from the continent have gathered to face off to determine the best cricketing nation in the tournament.

India has won seven times, the most out of anyone. Sri Lanka follows with 5 titles.

Though this recent edition was dominated by the ball, historically it has been a batting dominated tournament. Here are the top 3 cricketers with the most all-time runs in the Asia Cup.


#3 Sachin Tendulkar - India

Australia v India - Tri-Series Game 10
Sachin walks off after yet another brilliant innings

The God of cricket comes in at number 3, a bit strange for a man who often finds himself at the top of lists.

Nevertheless, Tendulkar made his mark in Asia Cups. In 23 matches, he accumulated 971 runs, at an extraordinary average of 51.10

With 2 centuries to go along with 7 fifties, Tendulkar went to work at the crease. He was a feature in three of India's titles in 1990, 1995, and 2010.


#2 Kumar Sangakkara - Sri Lanka

VB Series - South Africa v Sri Lanka
Sangakkara nails a drive

One of the most polished and fluent batsmen in history, Kumar Sangakkara was one of the most important players for Sri Lanka's batting.

A confident and stable cricketer at the top of the order, Sangakkara piled on 14,234 ODI runs, second most of all time.

1,075 of those runs came in his 26 Asia Cup appearances, at an average of 48.86. He also had 4 centuries to go along with 8 fifties.


#Sanath Jayasuriya - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka v West Indies - ICC Twenty20 World Cup Semi Final
Sanath is the leading Asia Cup scorer

Jayasuriya changed the name of opening forever with his attacking, brash style of play. He pummeled the ball to the boundary ropes from delivery one, dominating the bowlers.

He scored over 13,000 runs in ODIs at an incredible strike rate.

He is the all-time top scorer in Asia Cups, with 1,220 runs in 25 appearances for Sri Lanka.

He also has the most hundreds with six. To top it off, his runs came at an exhilarating strike rate of 102.5.


Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Kumar Sangakkara
Haris
CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 highest run-scorer in Asia Cup history
RELATED STORY
All time highest run scorers in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-scorers in ODIs between 2011 and 2015 World Cups
RELATED STORY
India's 6 memorable finals victories in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
7 famous batsmen who scored a century in their 100th ODI
RELATED STORY
Top 5 batsmen with most runs between 1999 and 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 10 batsmen against spin bowling in the last four decades
RELATED STORY
10 Batsmen with most 100s in ODI cricket 
RELATED STORY
Top 3 highest individual scores as captain in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Top five wicket-takers in the Asia Cup tournament
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us