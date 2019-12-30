Top 3 bowlers with most ODI wickets in a calendar year

Saqlain Mushtaq was a prolific ODI wicket taker, bowling at the death

Pacers dominated the bowling scene in one-dayers in 2019. Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker in ODIs this year, with 42 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 22.64 and a strike rate of 25.3. He picked up two four-wicket hauls, and one five-wicket haul.

Trent Boult, New Zealand’s standout performer in the last two World Cups, is at number two on the list, with 38 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 23.97 and a strike rate of 30.5. He maintained an excellent economy rate of 4.70. Boult’s best of 5 for 21 came against India at Hamilton in January. The left-arm seamer also claimed a hat-trick against Australia in the World Cup. Another Kiwi, Lockie Ferguson, completes the top three, with 35 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 23.71 and a strike rate of 27.3.

That's for 2019 though. Here now, we take a look at the 3 bowlers who have picked up the most wickets in ODIs in a calendar year ever.

#3. Shane Warne (62 wickets in 1999)

Aussie spin wizard Shane Warne had a memorable year in 1999

Claiming 62 wickets in 37 matches at an average of 23.27 and a strike rate of 31.8 Shane Warne was on fire in 1999. He also had an excellent economy rate of 4.38. Warne picked up two four-wicket hauls in the year. His two four-fors came in the two biggest games of the year. He picked up 4 for 29 in the unforgettable tied semi-final against South Africa at Birmingham. Warne claimed four massive wickets of Gary Kirsten, Herschelle Gibbs, opposition skipper Hansie Cronje and Jacques Kallis, as South Africa crashed out in heart-breaking circumstances.

His next four-for came in the all-important final against Pakistan at Lord’s. This time, Warne dismissed Ijaz Ahmed, Moin Khan, Shahid Afrdi and Pakistan captain Wasim Akram as the batting side crumbled to 132 all out. Warne’s figures read 9-1-33-4. Australia won the final by eight wickets. In the World Cup clash against West Indies at Manchester, Warne registered sensational figures of 10-4-11-3. His other memorable performances in the year were - 3 for 16 in the second final of the CB series against England at Melbourne in February, 3 for 35 and 3 for 28 against West Indies at Port of Spain and Bridgetown respectively, in April.

