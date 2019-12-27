Top 5 cricketing moments of 2019

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final

The year 2019 saw many memorable cricketing moments being played out on the field. The year began with Team India registering a historic first-ever Test series win in Australia. On the other hand, Sri Lanka stunned South Africa in South Africa, becoming the first team from Asia to register a Test series win in South Africa.

At Lord’s, England continued the tradition of hosts winning the World Cup following a pulsating final albeit controversially via the now redundant boundary count rule. England and Australia resumed their Ashes rivalry, which was, as expected, a closely fought one. Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer came up with some fantastic performances as the series was tied 2-2. Australia, however, retained the Ashes having won the previous contest between the sides.

With an eventful year coming to an end, we look back at five of the most memorable cricketing moments of 2019.

#5. Malinga's four wickets in four balls

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 3rd T20

At the age of 36, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga proved that he can still be lethal, by claiming four wickets in four balls in the third T20I at Pallekele against New Zealand in September. Sri Lanka had just 125 on the board, and needed something extraordinary to defend it. Malinga produced just that.

With the third ball of the third over, he cleaned up Colin Munro with a 140-kph yorker. Next ball, Malinga trapped Hamish Rutherford, who had come in for the unfit Tom Bruce, lbw with an inswinger, one that was given not out before a review saw the umpire overturn his decision. Colin de Grandhomme, who had scores of 44 and 59 in the previous two games, was the hat-trick victim. It was Malinga’s legendary delivery -- swinging in, and moving away after pitching, as de Grandhomme’s stumps were castled.

Malinga made it four in four by trapping the experienced Ross Taylor lbw with a brute of a yorker. He completed a five-for by having Tim Seifert caught off a half-volley. Malinga’s eventual figures read 4-1-6-5.

