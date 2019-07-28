Cricket World Cup History: 7 greatest finals of all time

England were deserving winners after dominating the format for the last 3 years

After 48 matches that spanned 46 days, the hosts England were crowned World Champions after playing one of the best ODIs ever in cricketing history against New Zealand. The two teams had nothing to separate them as the scores were tied even after the Super Over.

World Cup finals have always produced historic matches. The pressure that comes with playing a World Cup final is so big that only the best emerge victorious. Teams take three to four years to build the team for the World Cup. They try out different combinations from a pool of players to find a core who will be representing the country in the quadrennial event.

Teams after having an impressive run in the group stages have failed miserably in the WC finals. On the contrary, teams have gone on win the WC after an average showing in the preliminary stage. India's journey in 2003 reflects the former while the triumph of 1983 is a perfect example for the latter.

On that note let's look at seven of the best finals in World Cup history.

#7 1975: Three run-outs that won West Indies the inaugural World Cup

Greg Chappell's run-out dented Australia's chances

The mighty West Indies faced a strong Australian side in the final of the 1975 World Cup. Ian Chappell won the toss and surprisingly chose to field first. The move reaped rewards as the team was reduced to 50-3.

Captain Clive Lloyd joined Rohan Kanhai to rescue the innings with a 149-run partnership. Lloyd was at his usual attacking best as he scored 102 off 85 balls with 12 fours and two sixes. Gary Gilmour not only picked up the wickets of these two but also the young Vivian Richards.

The lower order contributed with the bat to take the total to 291. Australia started the chase well with the score reading 81-1. Richards then produced three moments of brilliance on the field with three run-outs to dismiss the Chappell brothers and Alan Turner. Richards' strong arm and accuracy in throwing took West Indies closer to the WC.

The Australian tail-enders scampered through in the death overs but it was too much for them as the West Indies won the WC by 17 runs.

