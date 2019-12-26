Highs and lows of Indian cricket in 2019

From ecstasy Down Under to agony at Manchester, Indian cricket in 2019 has seen it all.

If you look at the overall picture, it was a memorable year for India. They went unbeaten in Tests (seven wins, one draw) and finished number one in the ICC rankings. Further, they have a significant lead in the World Test Championship table as well.

In ODIs, they played 28 matches, winning 19 and losing just eight, with one match being abandoned. The World Cup semi-final loss, of course, sticks out like a sore thumb, and they now have a chance to make amend at the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Speaking of T20Is, this is one format where India struggled in 2019. Out of 16 matches India played in the year, they won nine and lost as many as seven. The consistency in their game was clearly missing.

As the year winds down, we look back at the great highs and disappointments that Indian cricket went through in 2019.

Highs

Historic Test series win in Australia

Team India after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19

The year began with the memorable Test series triumph in Australia, their first-ever, after the New Year Test in Sydney ended in a rain-marred draw. Cheteshwar Pujara was rock-solid with 193. However, it were his hundreds at Adelaide (123 and 71) and Melbourne (106) that mattered more, as both of them resulted in memorable triumphs.

Pujara ended the series with 521 runs at an average of 74.42.

If Pujara did the job with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah put his hand up with the ball. His 21 wickets at an average of 17 went a long way in securing the series for India.

Bumrah ran through Australia with 6 for 33 at Melbourne. He also claimed three wickets in each innings at Adelaide.

Mohammed Shami also impressed, with 16 scalps at an average of 26.18.

