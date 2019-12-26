Top 3 Boxing Day Test matches of the decade

Boxing Day Tests attract a huge crowd

The final days of the year are the most celebrated ones in Australia and South Africa. The traditional Boxing Day Test match kicks off on the morning after Christmas, and the fans show up in large numbers to cheer for their team.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia traditionally plays host, and in this decade, the home team have registered five victories in Boxing Day Test matches.

Since this is the holiday period, the cricket boards promote the Boxing Day Test extensively. It is the dream of every cricketer to play in a Boxing Day Test, because the atmosphere and the pressure of that game are completely different.

In this article, we take a look at the Top 3 Boxing Day Tests of this decade.

#3 Australia vs England, 4th Test, Ashes 2017-18

Australia v England - Fourth Test: Day 2

Australia had won the first three Tests and were the favorites heading into the MCG game. And David Warner's magnificent hundred guided them to a score of 327 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Sir Alastair Cook played one of the finest knocks of his career to defy the Aussie pacers. He carried his bat through the innings, ending up with 244 runs off 409 deliveries.

Cook stitched together a century partnership with number 10 batsman Stuart Broad, and the experienced duo gave England a massive lead of 164 runs. Although Steve Smith's hundred in the second innings ensured that the match ended in a stalemate, Cook proved his fighting qualities once again with the epic knock.

