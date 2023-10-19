Top 3 catches from Week 2 of 2023 World Cup ft. Mitchell Santner

The old adage 'catches win matches' may have become a cliche by now, but it often holds true. And nowhere does it hold true more than in the ongoing World Cup.

We have seen quite a few stunning catches being taken in the tournament; some have gone on to change the complexion of the game entirely.

However, the judge of such catches is often spoilt for choice when it comes to ranking them for a lot of variables come into the scene.

A lot of factors go on behind the scenes and a catch can only be judged based on the impact that it has upon the game; this is perhaps the sole marker that makes good catches stand out from the ordinary.

Competition was tough, but there were only a few catches who could make the cut. In this listicle, in no particular order, we bring to you the top three catches from the second week of the World Cup:

#1. Mitchell Santner vs Afghanistan

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner's catch takes the cake by a big margin. Lockie Ferguson ran in and hit the deck hard forcing Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi to play the pull shot.

However, the ball got big on the southpaw and he failed to keep control of the shot. The ball went up in the air towards midwicket, where Santner was stationed.

The latter ran sideways even as the ball seemed to go away from him. Towards the end, Santner threw his left hand out and jumped in the air to end up with the ball sticking in his grip! This was perhaps the best catch that we saw in week 2.

#2. David Warner vs Sri Lanka

David Warner on the field for Australia this World Cup.

Sri Lanka were looking all set to put up a massive total on the board against Australia in Lucknow. Their openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera had got them off to a superb start.

Number three Kusal Mendis was just about to get going before he tried to play the slog sweep to Adam Zampa- a shot that he normally plays extremely well. This time, however, he did not get all of it and ended up skiing towards an empty space in deep midwicket.

Well, it seemed empty until David Warner started running towards the ball from his usual deep midwicket position. He covered a minimum of 20 metres before lunging in, diving and rolling over, all with the prized ball in his clutches!

Mendis had to depart, and that is what precipitated the collapse which would eventually see the Lankans get all out for 209.

#3. Ikram Alakhil vs New Zealand

Wicketkeeper Ikram Alakhil picked up an absolute stunner for Afghanistan just as they were looking all set to concede a massive total to New Zealand.

After the fall of opener Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Will Young put together a momentous partnership. Ravindra had just got out a while ago trying to heave Azmatullah Omarzai over the on side and Young seemed to be in complete control of things.

However, the latter decided to drive on the rise just four balls after his partner had lost his stumps. Young got a massive inside edge that seemed to be flying to Alakhil's left.

The latter made a momentous decision on the spot, shifting his weight to the inside of his feet and deciding to attempt the catch with one hand. He stretched out and ended up with the ball firmly in his mitts!