Top 3 catches from Week 5 of the 2023 World Cup ft. Mushfiqur Rahim 

The fifth week of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup saw the culmination of the league stage. After 45 matches being played, the competition has its final four in the form of India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Fielding in the subcontinent is never an easy task, with the grueling heat and humidity constantly draining energy, especially in the first half of the proceedings. The final week saw matches being primarily played at the Wankhede Stadium, Chinnaswamy Stadium, and Eden Gardens.

Mumbai has especially been a difficult place for the teams, with cramps and fatigue proving to be a regular occurrence.

Despite the challenging conditions, there have been flashes of brilliance throughout the final week of league-stage action in the World Cup. The high standard of fielding has been maintained, especially by the top teams and it has resulted in some breathtaking catches, worthy of being included alongside the best grabs from the tournament so far.

On that note, let us take at the top 3 catches from Week 5 of the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka; Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi)

Veteran wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim potentially claimed the best catch of the entire tournament during Bangladesh's win over Sri Lanka. He dove full length to his weaker side to catch the ball that flew off after claiming Kusal Perera's edge.

Mushfiqur opted to dive despite a fielder being placed at slip, and took the catch after timing his jump to perfection, predicting the trajectory of the ball well and completing his followthrough comfortably without spilling the ball.

The early dismissal and Mushfiqur's catch set the tone for Bangladesh in the World Cup contest over their rivals. While the match may be vividly remembered for Angelo Mathews' timed-out dismissal or Shakib Al Hasan's all-round exploits, the special catch by Mushfiqur deserves equal attention.

#2 David Miller (South Africa vs Afghanistan; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

David Miller is arguably one of the best fielders in the world, with a set of quite safe and reliable hands. Perhaps claiming straightforward catches took a toll on the explosive fielder, resulting in him almost making a meal out of a regulation catch at point in the Proteas' win over Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup.

It seemed like Miller dropped a chance to dismiss Rahmat Shah, but held onto the ball with multiple juggles, eventually claiming it in his fourth attempt. Miller got into an awkward position while trying to claim the catch initially, but he kept it alive by making it bounce on his leg and trying to claim it with his left hand.

However, the ball did not stick to his palm and bounced off. Luckily, it hit his face and then he was able to judge its trajectory as the ball started to fall, he completed the catch while the momentum took him to the ground.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (England vs Australia; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

England have not had much to reminisce about in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Their attempt to retain the title could not have gone any worse, as they finished in seventh place and were never in contention to make it to the semi-finals.

Among their several losses in the tournament, the one that particularly hurt was their defeat to rivals Australia. During the tame loss in Ahmedabad, England's opening batter Jonny Bairstow claimed a solid catch, resulting in a rare moment of elation.

In the Stationed at deep mid-wicket, Bairstow shifted to his left and jumped full length to claim the catch, after Marcus Stoinis had connected a slog off Liam Livingstone's bowling.

While the catch may have shaved off a few runs from the total, in the end, it was in vain as England slumped to yet another loss in the 2023 World Cup.

Will the World Cup knockout stage of the competition witness the same high level of fielding despite the crippling pressure? Let us know what you think.