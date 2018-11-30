3 most explosive ODI opening combinations at present

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 505 // 30 Nov 2018, 17:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aaron Finch

Openers are very important for a team's success; a team without a good opening combination can't become a successful one. The openers are the ones who play out the new ball and see off the swing, which is perhaps the most difficult part for any batting lineup.

The great work done by the batsmen who follow is often the result of the excellent batting by the top order.

Openers play a key role in all formats - from blocking it out in Test matches, to ensuring a wicketless first 10 overs in ODIs, to blowing the bowlers away in the first 6 overs of a T20 game.

Every top team has a solid opening combination that targets 55-60 runs in the first 10 overs of an ODI game, without losing a wicket. However, not every team has the same set of players with the same game plan.

In this article, we will take a look at three of the most explosive opening combinations in ODIs at present.

Note: This article is about the 3 most destructive opening combinations, and doesn't necessarily include the best ones. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been excluded because while they are possibly the best combination in the world, neither of them has a strike rate above 100.

#3 Australia - Aaron Finch and Travis Head

Australia v South Africa - 2nd ODI

This is a fairly new opening partnership; Australia were forced to come up with it because of David Warner's ban.

Aaron Finch is the best batsman in the Australian team in the absence of Warner and Steve Smith. He has also shouldered the responsibility of captaining them in the limited overs formats; he is a destructive player and a true match-winner.

Travis Head has been partnering him in recent times, and while he has shown flashes of brilliance, a lot more is expected from the southpaw. He was a middle order batsman for the team and has shifted to the opening slot because of Warner's ban. He is a very aggressive batsman and has shown that on many occasions.

Both players have strike rates that exceed 90. If they can build a good understanding with each other, the signs are ominous for all opposition teams.

Apart from these two players, the likes of D'Arcy Short and Chris Lynn have also opened on occasion, and they can be lethal too.

1 / 3 NEXT