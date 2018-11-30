×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 most explosive ODI opening combinations at present

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
505   //    30 Nov 2018, 17:34 IST

Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch

Openers are very important for a team's success; a team without a good opening combination can't become a successful one. The openers are the ones who play out the new ball and see off the swing, which is perhaps the most difficult part for any batting lineup.

The great work done by the batsmen who follow is often the result of the excellent batting by the top order.

Openers play a key role in all formats - from blocking it out in Test matches, to ensuring a wicketless first 10 overs in ODIs, to blowing the bowlers away in the first 6 overs of a T20 game.

Every top team has a solid opening combination that targets 55-60 runs in the first 10 overs of an ODI game, without losing a wicket. However, not every team has the same set of players with the same game plan.

In this article, we will take a look at three of the most explosive opening combinations in ODIs at present.

Note: This article is about the 3 most destructive opening combinations, and doesn't necessarily include the best ones. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been excluded because while they are possibly the best combination in the world, neither of them has a strike rate above 100.

#3 Australia - Aaron Finch and Travis Head

Australia v South Africa - 2nd ODI
Australia v South Africa - 2nd ODI

This is a fairly new opening partnership; Australia were forced to come up with it because of David Warner's ban.

Aaron Finch is the best batsman in the Australian team in the absence of Warner and Steve Smith. He has also shouldered the responsibility of captaining them in the limited overs formats; he is a destructive player and a true match-winner.

Travis Head has been partnering him in recent times, and while he has shown flashes of brilliance, a lot more is expected from the southpaw. He was a middle order batsman for the team and has shifted to the opening slot because of Warner's ban. He is a very aggressive batsman and has shown that on many occasions.

Both players have strike rates that exceed 90. If they can build a good understanding with each other, the signs are ominous for all opposition teams.

Apart from these two players, the likes of D'Arcy Short and Chris Lynn have also opened on occasion, and they can be lethal too.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Jonny Bairstow Aaron Finch
Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
3 T20 Specialists who weren't picked in IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Things that might end England's...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 left handed openers with most runs in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Reasons Why Australia can...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 T20 Players of 2018 without an IPL contract
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowlers with most wickets between 2007 and 2011...
RELATED STORY
5 great T20 opening partnerships that don't fade away
RELATED STORY
Top 4 batsmen with highest strike-rate in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest successful ODI chases by India
RELATED STORY
Five modern batsmen who have Test century against their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us