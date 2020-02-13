Top 3 fastest ODI fifties against India

Colin de Grandhomme

New Zealand thumped India by five wickets in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui to clinch the three-match series 3-0. After being whitewashed 5-0 in the preceding T20Is it was the perfect comeback by the hosts, despite missing a couple of their key players - including skipper Kane Williamson for the first couple of games.

Having registered comprehensive wins at Hamilton (chasing a record 348) and Auckland, New Zealand shut out India by chasing 297 in the final one-dayer. After KL Rahul’s 112 led India to 296, Henry Nicholls (80) and Martin Guptill (66) got the Kiwis off to the perfect start.

While there was a slight hiccup, Colin de Grandhomme’s 28-ball unbeaten 58 sunk India. De Grandhomme reached his fifty off just 21 balls, making it one of the fastest ever ODI fifties against India.

On that note, here’s a look at the group that De Grandhomme has joined.

#3 Dougie Marillier (21 balls)

Dougie Marillier

Remember Dougie Marillier, the maverick Zimbabwe batsman who stunned India in a one-dayer at Faridabad with a 21-ball half-century back in 2002? Chasing India’s tough target of 275, Zimbabwe seemed gone for all money at 210 for 8.

But then, Marillier magic struck.

Playing the most unorthodox of shots, Marillier frustrated the Indians, particularly with the scoop over the keeper’s head, to which the bowlers had no answer. Coming in at number 10, Marillier smashed 10 fours and a six in his unbeaten 56 from 24 as Zimbabwe won a thriller by one wicket.

Marillier’s brilliance ensured Alistair Campbell's (84) and Andy Flower’s (71) knocks did not go in vain.

India had to taste defeat despite an impressive batting performance. VVS Laxman top-scored for India with 75 while skipper Sourav Ganguly contributed 57 before being stumped off Marillier.

Ajit Agarkar’s unbeaten 19-ball 40 lifted India to 274. But in the wake of Marillier’s brutal assault, it wasn’t enough.

