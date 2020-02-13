×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Top 3 fastest ODI fifties against India

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 13 Feb 2020, 02:12 IST

Colin de Grandhomme
Colin de Grandhomme

New Zealand thumped India by five wickets in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui to clinch the three-match series 3-0. After being whitewashed 5-0 in the preceding T20Is it was the perfect comeback by the hosts, despite missing a couple of their key players - including skipper Kane Williamson for the first couple of games.

Having registered comprehensive wins at Hamilton (chasing a record 348) and Auckland, New Zealand shut out India by chasing 297 in the final one-dayer. After KL Rahul’s 112 led India to 296, Henry Nicholls (80) and Martin Guptill (66) got the Kiwis off to the perfect start.

While there was a slight hiccup, Colin de Grandhomme’s 28-ball unbeaten 58 sunk India. De Grandhomme reached his fifty off just 21 balls, making it one of the fastest ever ODI fifties against India.

On that note, here’s a look at the group that De Grandhomme has joined.

#3 Dougie Marillier (21 balls)

Dougie Marillier
Dougie Marillier

Remember Dougie Marillier, the maverick Zimbabwe batsman who stunned India in a one-dayer at Faridabad with a 21-ball half-century back in 2002? Chasing India’s tough target of 275, Zimbabwe seemed gone for all money at 210 for 8.

But then, Marillier magic struck.

Playing the most unorthodox of shots, Marillier frustrated the Indians, particularly with the scoop over the keeper’s head, to which the bowlers had no answer. Coming in at number 10, Marillier smashed 10 fours and a six in his unbeaten 56 from 24 as Zimbabwe won a thriller by one wicket.

Marillier’s brilliance ensured Alistair Campbell's (84) and Andy Flower’s (71) knocks did not go in vain.

Advertisement

India had to taste defeat despite an impressive batting performance. VVS Laxman top-scored for India with 75 while skipper Sourav Ganguly contributed 57 before being stumped off Marillier.

Ajit Agarkar’s unbeaten 19-ball 40 lifted India to 274. But in the wake of Marillier’s brutal assault, it wasn’t enough.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 13 Feb 2020, 02:12 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Glenn Maxwell Colin de Grandhomme
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Australian Sheffield Shield
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us