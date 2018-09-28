Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 highest individual scores in List A cricket

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
283   //    28 Sep 2018, 22:39 IST

Sachin is the first player to score 200 run in ODI cricket
Sachin was the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket

For years, scoring century in the limited-overs format was considered as an excellent achievement for a batsman. With the inception of T20, the milestones started to get bigger on each passing day. 

Though Sachin Tendulkar was the first player to score double hundred in an ODI, he was not the first man on the planet to achieve this milestone in the limited-overs format. Graeme Pollock of South Africa was the first cricketer to reach the 200-run landmark in List A cricket. On Oct 19, 1974, representing Eastern Province, Pollock scored 222 not out against Border in South Africa’s domestic limited-overs competition.

With plenty of players crossing the 200-run landmark in recent times, let us look at top three highest individual scores in List A cricket.

#3 D'Arcy Short (Australia)

Enter
Short scored 257 runs from 148 balls against Queensland

Most of the cricket fans outside Australia would have started today with the news of Short’s record-breaking knock in List A cricket.

Short came into the limelight with his exploits in the last year’s Big Bash League. Later, Rajasthan Royals signed him for this year’s Indian Premier League. Finally, his childhood dream came true as he debuted for Australia in both ODI and T20I.

In the 12th match of JLT One-Day Cup, Australia’s premier domestic 50-over competition, Short smashed 257 runs from 148 balls for Western Australia against Queensland. His explosive knock included 15 4s and 23 maximums. As a result, he now holds the record for the highest number of sixes in a List A game. Besides, he holds the record for highest individual score in a 50-over match in Australia.

Topics you might be interested in:
JLT One-Day Cup 2018 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma D'Arcy Short Highest Individual Score in ODI
Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Sachinist for life
