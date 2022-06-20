Top 3 highest team totals in ODI history 

There was a time when Test cricket dominated the scene with packed stadiums. However, the longest format gradually lost its appeal after the introduction of ODIs, followed by T20Is.

At the storied Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia and England played the inaugural ODI on January 5, 1971. Since then, the highest totals in the format have improved dramatically.

White-ball formats, as opposed to Test cricket, are all about aggressive batting. The bowling team can only tighten the screws by taking wickets on a continuous basis. ODIs and T20Is generally favor the batters, with England exemplifying it by recording the highest total in the 50-over format - 498/4 - against the Netherlands on Friday.

Keeping in mind the demolition of the Dutch bowlers, here are the top three highest team totals in ODI history.

#3 444/3 by England vs Pakistan in 2016

England v Pakistan - 3rd One Day International

England, captained by Eoin Morgan, adopted a new brand of aggressive cricket following their group stage exit from the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Their new approach was on display at Trent Bridge on August 30, 2016, when England smashed 443/3 against Pakistan. A breathtaking 171-run knock off 122 balls by Alex Hales helped England post the then-highest score in ODI cricket.

Hales and Joe Root (85) stitched together a 248-run partnership for the second wicket. England breezed to a mammoth score and clinched the series as Pakistan failed to chase down the target.

#2 481/6 by England vs Australia in 2018

England v Australia - 3rd Royal London ODI

Two years later, England broke their very own record at home when they floored arch-rivals Australia in Nottingham. They achieved the unthinkable by posting an astounding total of 481/4 in 50 overs!

England's ultra-attacking unit made a mockery of the Australian bowlers as they became the first team to register a run rate of more than nine (9.62) in ODIs.

100MB @100MasterBlastr #OnThisDay , England raised a mountain of 481 runs against Australia. It was the highest total in men's ODIs until they bettered it two days ago. #OnThisDay, England raised a mountain of 481 runs against Australia. It was the highest total in men's ODIs until they bettered it two days ago. https://t.co/KWu7c6cmGR

En route to their 481, Alex Hales (147 off 92) and Jonny Bairstow (139 off 92) scored blazing centuries, while skipper Morgan also contributed with 67 off 30 balls. Andrew Tye proved to be Australia's worst bowler as he leaked 100 runs in his nine overs.

In reply, the Aussie batters faulted against the spin duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, who took seven wickets between them. The visitors got bundled out for 239 runs inside 37 overs, losing the game by 242 runs - their heaviest defeat in terms of runs in ODIs.

#1 498/4 by England vs Netherlands in Amstelveen in 2022

Netherlands v England - 1st One Day International

England recently broke their own world record of amassing the most runs in an ODI innings. They scripted their name in the history books by scoring a gargantuan 498/4 against the Netherlands on June 17.

In the opening game of the ongoing three-match ODI series, the Netherlands asked the Morgan-led unit to bat first. While the visitors lost Jason Roy's wicket early on, Philip Salt (122 off 93) and Dawid Malan (125 off 109) put together an amazing 222-run stand.

ICC @ICC RECORD ALERT



England end their innings on 498/4, the highest team total in men's ODI history



Scorecard:



#NEDvENG RECORD ALERTEngland end their innings on 498/4, the highest team total in men's ODI historyScorecard: bit.ly/NEDvENG-ODI1 🚨 RECORD ALERT 🚨 England end their innings on 498/4, the highest team total in men's ODI history 👏 📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/NEDvENG-ODI1 #NEDvENG https://t.co/Ms8c06aKyQ

The Dutch blowers were also hapless against Jos Buttler, who clobbered seven fours and 14 sixes en route to his unbeaten 162* off 70 balls. A late blitz from Liam Livingstone (66* off 20) sent England within reach of the 500-run mark. However, an excellent 49th over by Logan van Beek saw them fall short by just two runs.

In reply, the Netherlands were bowled out for 266 in 49.4 overs, losing the game by 232 runs. Buttler was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his heroic batting performance.

