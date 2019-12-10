Top 3 ODI knocks by Indian batsmen this decade

Gambhir and Dhoni in 2011 World Cup final

Indian cricket scaled greater heights in the past ten years, especially in the white-ball format with two ICC titles in the first half of the decade. However, India’s performances in these tournaments weren’t as commendable in the second half, as they failed to win any of the major World tournaments between 2015 and 2019.

India relished a successful period under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in the limited-overs format despite going through a transition period quite early in this decade. It was a time when some of the legends of Indian cricket stepped aside while some young guns began to gradually earn a name for themselves during the same phase.

The batsmanship and the standard of batting, especially in the ODIs, was never let down even when some of the greats were nearing the twilight in their careers. It was majorly due to India’s batting that they exhibited such a fruitful span of the last ten years.

Through the course of the last ten years, there were quite a lot of individual batting performances which forced people to take notice of significant achievements in world cricket. At times, it was just unbelievable stroke play or flawless innings which tend to remain etched in memories forever.

Here we take a look at Top 3 ODI knocks by Indian batsmen in this decade:

#3 Sachin Tendulkar (200* vs South Africa at Gwalior in 2010)

It was an innings which once again saw Sachin Tendulkar register himself in the history books as he became the first batsman to score a double hundred in ODI cricket. His innings off just 147 balls became the then highest score in ODIs after he went past Charles Coventry’s 194 not out.

It was an innings that displayed sheer brilliance as the Master Blaster played with supreme authority to give South Africans no chance to breach through his defences on that particular day. He paced his innings extremely well, adjusting to the requirements of the team. Sachin got to his first hundred runs in 91 balls while it took him only 56 balls to blaze his way to the magical figure.

He tormented the proteas’ bowlers, dismissing them to all parts of the ground and allowing India to go past the 400-run mark in their innings. Unsurprisingly, Tendulkar was nominated as the Man of the Match for his ballistic efforts in India’s 153-run victory over their opponents. In the end, it seemed fitting for him to become the first man to breach the 200-run mark.

