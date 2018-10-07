Top 3 Players who deserve to get a chance when India tours Australia

Shubman Gill

The Indian team had a rough time in England and lost the ODI and the Test match series. They were drubbed 4-1 in the Test matches but the scoreline doesn't reflect the performances of the Indian team.

India could have actually won the series but didn't as game changers like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul were very inconsistent. Had they performed well, they could have won the series.

However, they won the Asia Cup and it lifted the moods of the Indian fans. India played very well in the Asia Cup and didn't succumb under pressure. They were in difficult situations throughout the tournament and they held their nerve under pressure.

Shikhar Dhawan won the Player of the Series Award and he was well supported by the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Currently, they are playing against the Windies in a series comprising of two Tests, five ODI's and three T20I's. The selectors were criticized for not including Karun Nair in the Test match squad. He was unfairly omitted from the squad and as a result, the selectors have been slammed.

The series against the Windies is supposed to be a warm-up for the Men in Blue, before they play against Australia in Australia. It will be a challenging series and one that will be filled with a lot of sledging and banters.

The tour of Australia nears with every minute and the selectors will have to pick a squad that is capable of defeating the Kangaroos at their home. In this article, we shall have a look at three players who deserve to board the flight to Australia and the format in which they should play.

#3 Shahbaz Nadeem

Shahbaz Nadeem

The left-arm spinner has earned a reputation of being one of the most consistent wicket takers, in the domestic circuit. He has taken a bucketload of wickets for Jharkhand but is yet to play for India. He can consider himself very unlucky, however, it looks like he could earn his maiden cap sooner than later.

He picked up eight wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy game and created a world record. He has picked up 19 wickets in the same tournament in just five games. He has been on the selectors radar and even played for India A in England.

He is a very accurate bowler and relies on varying his speed. He is at his very best in the First Class games and is used as someone who bowls economic overs in the limited over games.

Formats he should be considered for: Test matches, as a backup for Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

