World Cup 2019: Top 3 players with highest centuries per innings ratio

Aryan
ANALYST
Feature
10   //    05 Jul 2019, 01:37 IST

Bangladesh v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Bangladesh v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The World Cup is cricket's marquee event and owing to that player tries to lift their game during the World Cup. Some batsmen succeed in this, while some batsmen fail. There are some specialist batsmen in the World Cup, who despite playing a lot of matches, haven't been able to score a lot of centuries. At the same time, some players have consistently performed in the games they have played. Here are the three players with the highest century per innings ratios in World Cup history.

All stats are accurate as of July 4th, 2019 (Note: Batsmen with three or more centuries have been considered for this post)

#3 Joe Root 4.33 innings per century

England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Joe Root has been a mainstay of the English batting lineup since the last World Cup. Despite playing just 15 games and 14 innings, he has managed to score three centuries of which two have come in the ongoing World Cup. He is a player who has shown remarkable consistency throughout his career and can single-handedly win games with his reliable technique and abilities with the bat. In addition to 3 centuries, he also has three half-centuries.

World Cup Record: 15 matches, 702 runs, 54.00 average, 89.42 strike rate


#2 Shikhar Dhawan 3.33 innings per century

India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Another player who has an excellent World Cup record is Shikhar Dhawan. Traditionally, he has brought up his game during ICC events, and this is evident from his World Cup record. He has a knack for scoring tons, and he has already scored 3 in just ten matches. He has provided brisk starts at the top and has managed to convert those starts frequently. He was unfortunately injured right after his third ton and missed out on an opportunity to add more tons to his World Cup record.

World Cup Record: 10 matches, 537 runs, 53.70 average, 94.21 strike rate


#1 Rohit Sharma 3 innings per century

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Rohit Sharma is a player who is in probably the form of his life. He has already scored 4 tons this World Cup and has a total of 5. In 15 matches he has scored five centuries and three half-centuries as well. His innings per century ratio of just 3 shows just how consistent of a player he is. Playing his second World Cup since a snub in the 2011 edition, he has added 4 tons in only seven innings this World Cup. He is in the form of his life, and it won't be a surprise to see him adding another ton against Sri Lanka.

World Cup Record: 15 matches, 874 runs, 67.23 average, 94.8 strike rate

