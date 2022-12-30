The 2021-23 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship is on the verge of conclusion. While Pakistan were recently knocked out of contention, India, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are still in the race to join Australia in the showpiece final.

This edition has witnessed a number of players constantly elevate their game to help their teams win matches and reach the final. England's 'Bazball' revolution has seen the Three Lions take on opposing bowling attacks head-on, resulting in a complete reversal of their fortunes.

Although England’s recent successes will not be enough to qualify for the final, it has worked wonders for a number of players, especially the likes of former captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Here, we take a look at the batters who have dominated bowlers consistently to amass the most runs so far in this edition of the World Test Championship.

3. Johnny Bairstow

No matter what the track is, it has been doing wonders for Johnny Bairstow. Having played 15 matches in the World Test Championship 2021-23, he has amassed 1,285 runs at an average of 51.40.

His highest score in this edition came against New Zealand in June 2022 at Headingley, as he smashed 162 off 157 in the team's first innings. The knock helped tilt the balance in England's favor, as the hosts managed to win the match by seven wickets. It is pertinent to mention here that it was Bairstow's 10th Test century, and he has scored two more since.

2. Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been proving his worth with the bat across all three formats as he continues to bolster his reputation as one of the best batsmen in the world. In the recent Karachi Test against New Zealand, he broke Mohammad Yousuf's record to become the Pakistani batter with the highest number of runs in a calendar year across formats.

He has enjoyed a significant stint in the current World Test Championship cycle, becoming the second-leading run-scorer with 1,462 runs in 13 Tests, averaging 64.17. His best knock of the WTC came against Australia in Karachi earlier this year, scoring 196.

1. Joe Root

The second English batter to appear on this list, Joe Root tops the run-scoring charts for the current World Test Championship cycle with 1,915 runs.

The former England skipper has a comfortable lead at the top of the standings, with 453 runs separating him and second-placed Babar Azam. The veteran averages 53.19 over the 22 matches he has played in this WTC cycle. His highest score in this edition came against India, registering an unbeaten 180 at Lord's.

