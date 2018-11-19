Top 3 T20 Players of 2018 without an IPL contract

Joe Denly

T20 cricket has done wonders for the sport. Not only has T20 made cricket more exciting than it ever was but also is taking cricket forward in becoming a global sport. Cricket without any doubt has become more globally popular than it ever was.

Currently, there are over 110 countries with a T20I status. Moreover, now talented players from countries such as Afganistan, Netherlands, Scotland, USA etc can dream of becoming superstars by performing in the numerous T20 leagues around the globe.

In 2018, the T20 action began with the Australian Big Bash League, followed by PSL, IPL, Vitality T20 Blast, CPL etc. Over the course of the last 11 months, we got to see some excellent individual performances.

With less than five months to go for the IPL let's take a look at the top three players in T20 cricket for 2018 so far who don't have an IPL contract.

#3 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch was released by KXIP earlier this month.

The destructive right-handed Australian is the second highest run scorer in T20s this year only behind Colin Munro. This year Finch has amassed a total of 1295 runs from 36 innings at an average and strike rate of 51.8 and 175.23 respectively. In these 36 games, he also has three hundreds and six fifties. Finch is one of the most consistent batsmen in T20 cricket history and is among the top performers every year.

In his T20 career, Finch has scored over 7550 runs in his T20 career at a dominating average and strike rate of 36.5 and 144 respectively.

Finch was the second highest run-getter in the English Vitality Blast this year. He scored 589 runs at an astonishing average of 147. He has been phenomenal in T20Is this year scoring 475 runs from 13 games at an average of 53 and at a strike rate of 190.

Finch gave his best performance of the year when he slammed 172 runs against Zimbabwe breaking his own world record for the highest individual score in T20Is.

