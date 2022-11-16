Top 3 T20I bowling performances by Team India against New Zealand

In a major disappointment, Team India and New Zealand failed to get past the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Both sides will now look to start from scratch as they look to build a squad for the next World Cup. As an early part of the mission, the teams will clash in a three-match T20I series in New Zealand.

The series will kick off with the first T20I in Wellington on Friday, November 18. The subsequent matches will be played in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20, and in Napier on Tuesday, November 22. During their previous visit to New Zealand in 2020, the Men in Blue whitewashed the Kiwis 5-0 in a five-match T20I series.

A look at the head-to-head battle between the two teams demonstrates that no one side holds the upper hand in the rivalry. Out of the 20 T20Is they have played against each other, India and New Zealand have won nine each. Two games have ended in a tie, with Team India emerging victorious via the Super Over in both clashes.

As India and New Zealand gear up to resume their rivalry in the shortest format, we look back at three memorable bowling performances by the Men in Blue against the Kiwis.

#3 Axar Patel (3/9) - Kolkata, November 2021

Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Glenn Phillips in the Kolkata T20I. Pic: Getty Images

Team India left-arm spinner Axar Patel registered impressive figures of 3/9 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the third T20I of the three-match series in November 2021. The hosts batted first after winning the toss and posted a competitive 184/7 in their 20 overs. Axar’s three-fer then saw the Kiwis being bundled out for 111 in 17.2 overs.

The left-arm spinner got the first breakthrough for Team India with a full delivery that Daryl Mitchell (five) tried to drive over cover. The batter, however, failed to get his timing right and gave a simple catch to a fielder in the ring.

Axar then foxed Mark Chapman (0) in flight and dip. He also got some turn as the batter charged down the track and was stranded, with keeper Rishabh Pant completing an easy stumping.

Axar had New Zealand three down for 30 when Glenn Phillips’ (0) leg stump was knocked out following a failed attempt on a reverse sweep against a full delivery.

Harshal Patel also chipped in with two wickets as Team India eased to victory. Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with 56 off 31 as the hosts put up a good score on the board.

#2 Krunal Pandya (3/28) - Auckland, February 2019

Krunal Pandya reacts after dismissing Colin Munro in the Auckland T20I. Pic: Getty Images

Another Team India left-arm spinner, Krunal Pandya, starred with figures of 3/28 in Auckland in the second T20I of the three-match series in February 2019. Pandya’s impressive bowling effort helped the visitors level the series 1-1 as they registered a thumping seven-wicket triumph.

After New Zealand elected to bat first on winning the toss, Pandya hurt them by dismissing dangerous opener Colin Munro for 12. The aggressive batter tried to take on the bowler, but only managed to loft a catch to the fielder at cover.

Pandya then dismissed Mitchell (one) and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (20) to leave the hosts in big trouble at 50/4. Mitchell was dismissed under bizarre circumstances. He took the DRS after being given out lbw. Hotspot showed a spot on as the ball went past the bat, suggesting an inside edge. However, since ball tracking came up with all three reds, the batter had to walk back, even though the decision might have been an erroneous one.

There was no doubt over Williamson’s dismissal though. He was trapped leg before as he shaped up for a pull but was beaten by the ball skidding on. The Kiwi skipper was struck on the right thigh plumb in front of the stumps.

Colin de Grandhomme’s 28-ball 50 and Ross Taylor’s 42 off 36 helped New Zealand recover and post 158/8. Team India eased to victory in the chase, as captain Rohit contributed 50 off 29 and Rishabh Pant 40* off 28.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah (3/12) - Mount Maunganui, February 2020

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Daryl Mitchell’s scalp in Mount Maunganui. Pic: Getty Images

Team India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 3/12 as the visitors got the better of New Zealand by seven runs in Mount Maunganui in February 2020 in what was the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series. Following the triumph, the Men in Blue completed a 5-0 hammering of the Kiwis.

India posted a competitive 163/3 after winning the toss and batting first. Bumrah’s three-wicket haul then restricted New Zealand to 156/9 despite half-centuries from Seifert (50) and Taylor (53). The fast bowler got an early breakthrough for India, trapping Martin Guptill (two) lbw with a back-of-a-length delivery that angled in from outside off and skidded on as well.

Bumrah returned to action in the second half of New Zealand’s innings and cleaned up Mitchell (two) with a quick yorker as the batter was beaten for pace and failed to get his bat down in time.

The fast bowler’s third scalp came when he knocked over Kiwi captain Tim Southee (six) with another superb yorker. Ish Sodhi struck Shardul Thakur for a couple of sixes in the last over, but Team India hung on to complete a memorable whitewash.

Earlier, Rohit again starred for India with 60 off 41, while KL Rahul (45) and Shreyas Iyer (33) chipped in with useful contributions.

On the bowling front, Bumrah was just too good for the Kiwi batters. Pacers Navdeep Saini and Thakur also chipped in with two scalps each to back up the efforts of Team India’s lead pacer.

