The World Test Championship 2021-23 has seen some standout bowling performances from some of the world's best cricketers. From searing pace to deceptive spin, bowlers have played a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the matches.

Whether it's about taking a five-wicket haul to skittle out the opposition or holding up an end with tireless accuracy, bowlers from different countries have put in impressive shifts on the field. In this article, we will take a look at some of the top bowling performances of the World Test Championship 2021-23 so far and how they have impacted their team's matches.

From pacers to spinners, these bowlers have been making their mark in the competition, and until the cycle ends in March 2023, they are looking to close up the tournament by staying among the leading wicket-takers. Let's take a look at the top 3 wicket-takers in the World Test Championship as it stands:

#3 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada during a South Africa Test Team Training Session

Kagiso Rabada has been one of the key players for Dean Elgar throughout the World Test Championship so far. He has bagged 54 wickets at an average of 21.48 and an economy rate of 3.73, which makes him the third-leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

The South African's best bowling figures in a match were reported against Australia in the tournament when he plucked off eight wickets for 89 runs. He also registered his best bowling figures in one innings versus Australia, targeting five Aussie batters for 53 runs.

#2 James Anderson

James Anderson at Pakistan v England - Second Test Match: Day Four

James Anderson, a prolific fast bowler from England, has been a consistent performer in the World Test Championship. He is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in the championship with 58 wickets in 15 games. Anderson's impressive average of 20.37 and economy rate of 2.27 demonstrates his ability to consistently take important wickets.

His best figures in a match were against South Africa, taking six wickets for 62. Whereas the 40-year-old scalped five wickets for 60 runs against India in an innings. He has proven himself as an asset for England, playing a crucial part in the team's performances throughout the competition.

#1 Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon during an Australia Training Session

Australia's Nathan Lyon has proved himself to be a vital cog in the side for over a decade, and his performances in the World Test Championship have further cemented his reputation as one of the best off-spinners. With 59 wickets to his name from 14 matches, he is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

Lyon averages 27.57, which highlights his abilities. He has also portrayed his skills to take wickets in clusters, with the best bowling in an innings of 6/128 against the West Indies and the best bowling in a match of 9/12 against Sri Lanka. His economy rate of 2.60 is also noteworthy, as it shows his capabilities to keep the opposition batter in check without conceding many runs.

Poll : 0 votes