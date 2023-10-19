Top 5 batting performances from Week 2 of 2023 World Cup ft. Rohit Sharma

New Zealand and India maintained their dominance as the second week of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup concluded. Both these teams have maintained their unbeaten records and currently hold the top two positions on the points table. India appear to have all aspects of their game in order, while New Zealand, despite grappling with injury concerns, have appeared comfortable in these conditions.

The World Cup has been played in various conditions throughout India, requiring teams to adapt and adjust accordingly. Thus, the teams equipped with players capable of performing in diverse conditions have been the ones securing victories.

Here we take a look at the top five batting performances from Week 2 of 2023 World Cup:

#5 Glenn Phillips – 71 vs Afghanistan

Glenn Phillips finally stepped up in the World Cup

After beating England, an upbeat Afghanistan reduced New Zealand to 110 for four in Chennai. The spinners were getting good purchase but this was when Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips got together. They were cautious to get going and after thwarting the initial threat, stepped on the gas and pulled away from Afghanistan.

Phillips started the counter-attack and his innings of 71 off 80 deliveries included four fours and four sixes. New Zealand reached 288 for six and Afghanistan were bowled out for just 139 in response.

#4 Rahmanullah Gurbaz – 80 vs England

Rahmanullah Gurbaz starred with the bat

Afghanistan stunned defending champions England in their World Cup clash in Delhi. Leading the charge was their opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz who smashed 80 off just 57 deliveries in an innings that included eight fours and four sixes.

However, he was run out and started Afghanistan’s slide in the middle order. However, the lower order helped them post 284 runs. This was enough for the spinners as they bundled out England for 215 runs and won the match by a comprehensive margin of 69 runs.

#3 Daryl Mitchell – 89 vs Bangladesh

Daryl Mitchell finished the game for New Zealand

Another New Zealand batter makes this list. Daryl Mitchell found his range in this match against Bangladesh.

The New Zealand bowlers had done a good job by restricting Bangladesh to 245 runs. In response, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell constructed a match-winning stand for the third wicket.

While Williamson was retired hurt for 78, Mitchell finished the game with a brilliant innings of 89 runs off 67 deliveries as New Zealand cruised to a win.

#2 Rohit Sharma – 86 vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma led India's efforts in the chase

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was in his element as he delivered a standout performance on Saturday to power India to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their World Cup 2023 encounter in Ahmedabad.

Once the bowlers had dismantled Pakistan for 191, Rohit displayed aggressive intent right from the opening delivery.

He notched an impressive 86 runs from 63 balls, smashing six sixes and an equal number of fours, guiding India to the finish line in just 30.3 overs.

#1 Quinton de Kock – 109 vs Australia

Quinton de Kock put the Australian attack under pressure

Quinton de Kock's second century in the 2023 World Cup, coupled with Kagiso Rabada's three wickets, played a pivotal role in South Africa's resounding 134-run victory over Australia in Lucknow.

Australia missed more than a few chances in the early overs and this allowed Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock to lay the perfect platform for South Africa.

De Kock, scoring 109, and Aiden Markram, with 56 runs, excelled in their batting roles, propelling South Africa to a total of 311/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Australia, on the other hand, struggled, losing wickets quickly. Kagiso Rabada, who took three wickets for 33 runs, was the standout bowler, leading the charge to dismantle the Australian lineup, and dismissing them for 177 runs.