Top 5 best knocks of 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Virat Kohli 

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, won the 2025 Champions Trophy after defeating New Zealand by four wickets with an over remaining in the summit clash. The game was played on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After choosing to bat first, New Zealand’s opening duo of Rachin Ravindra and Will Young put on 57 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 15 by Varun Chakaravarthy. Rachin was dropped twice before eventually being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 37.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson (11) became Kuldeep’s second victim. Latham had a disappointing outing, scoring just 14. However, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips (34) put together a 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Mitchell scored 63 off 101 balls, while Michael Bracewell played a crucial knock towards the end, remaining unbeaten on 53 off 40 balls as New Zealand finished their innings at 251/7 in 50 overs. Kuldeep and Varun both claimed two wickets for India.

In response, captain Rohit Sharma came out aggressive for India, teaming up with Shubman Gill to add 64 runs in the first 10 overs, with the former doing most of the scoring. He brought up his fifty off just 41 balls. The pair continued to build a strong partnership, and by the 18th over, India reached 103 without losing a wicket.

However, a brilliant piece of fielding saw Gill dismissed for 31 off 50 balls in the 19th over. In the very next over, Virat Kohli was sent back for a single run. New Zealand's spinners then bowled exceptionally well, tightening the screws as India struggled to find runs. In the pursuit of a big shot, Rohit eventually fell for a well-made 76 off 83 balls.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel then steadied the innings once again, adding 61 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Mitchell Santner claimed a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Iyer for 48 off 62 balls.

Axar was dismissed for 29 off 40 balls shortly after. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya (18) then formed a crucial partnership, adding 38 runs. KL remained unbeaten on 34, while Ravindra Jadeja finished on 9*, hitting the winning runs as India secured a four-wicket victory with one over to spare.

As the Champions Trophy concluded, this article will highlight the top five innings from the 2025 tournament.

Top 5 best knocks of 2025 Champions Trophy

#1 Ibrahim Zadran (177 off 146 balls against England)

Afghanistan faced England in the eighth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on February 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat but had a rough start, losing three wickets for just 37 runs.

Openers Ibrahim Zadran and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (40) built a crucial 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Zadran brought up his fifty off 65 balls and continued to score steadily. He accelerated his innings, reaching his sixth century off 106 balls.

The 23-year-old didn’t slow down and played brilliantly, finishing with 177 off 146 balls, including 12 fours and six sixes— the highest individual score in the tournament’s history. Afghanistan posted 325/7 in their 50 overs.

In reply, Joe Root led England’s chase with an impressive 120 off 111 balls, including 11 fours and one six. However, Afghanistan's bowlers took timely wickets throughout the game, and England were bowled out for 317, falling short by eight runs. Azmatullah Omarzai was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, taking five wickets.

#2 Josh Inglis (120* off 86 balls against England)

Australia and England faced off in the fourth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After being asked to bat first, England didn’t get off to the best start, losing Phil Salt (10) and Jamie Smith (15) early.

However, Ben Duckett and Joe Root (68) formed a brilliant 158-run partnership for the third wicket. Duckett registered his third ODI century and became the first player in the tournament's history to score 150 runs. The southpaw finished with 165 off 143 balls, helping England post 351/8 in their 50 overs.

In response, Australia lost their experienced campaigners, Travis Head (6) and captain Steve Smith (5), early. However, Matthew Short (63) and Marnus Labuschagne (47) played valuable innings. The game turned in Australia’s favor, thanks to a 146-run partnership between Josh Inglis and Alex Carey.

While Carey was dismissed for 69, Inglis was outstanding, reaching his century off just 77 balls. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 120 off 86 balls, hitting eight boundaries and six sixes, steering Australia to a comfortable five-wicket win with 15 balls to spare.

#3 Ben Duckett (165 off 143 balls against Australia)

England opener Ben Duckett was in exceptional form during the group-stage match against Australia, played on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Despite Australia taking a couple of early wickets, Duckett, alongside Joe Root (68), added a solid 158-run partnership for the third wicket.

Duckett played an aggressive brand of cricket, reaching his century off just 95 balls. He continued to accelerate, finishing with a brilliant 165 off 143 balls, including 17 boundaries and three sixes, as England posted 351/8 in their 50 overs.

However, Australia responded strongly, led by an unbeaten century from Josh Inglis. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 120* off 86 balls, supported by fifties from Matthew Short (63) and Alex Carey (69). Australia secured a five-wicket victory with 15 balls remaining.

#4 Shubman Gill (101* off 129 balls against Bangladesh)

The second game of the 2025 Champions Trophy saw India face off against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After choosing to bat, Bangladesh found themselves in trouble at 35/5.

However, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali got a stroke of luck when India dropped a couple of catches, allowing the pair to build a crucial partnership of 154 runs for the sixth wicket. Jaker made 68 off 114 balls, while Towhid played a brilliant knock, finishing with 100 off 118 balls, including six fours and two sixes, as Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 228.

In response, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma (41) and Shubman Gill added 69 runs for the opening wicket. Although India lost Virat Kohli (22) and Shreyas Iyer (15) early, Gill played brilliantly according to the situation on a tricky surface, reaching his fifty off 69 balls.

The Indian vice-captain continued to score steadily and later received support from KL Rahul. Gill brought up his century off 125 balls and finished unbeaten on 101 off 129 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Rahul remained unbeaten scoring 41 off 47 balls as India won by six wickets with 21 balls to spare.

#5 Virat Kohli (100* off 111 balls against Pakistan)

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan faced off in the fifth game of the tournament on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan chose to bat but struggled on a slow and sluggish pitch, being bowled out for 241 in 49.4 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets for India.

In response, Rohit Sharma made 20 while Shubman Gill added 46. However, it was the 114-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer that changed the course of the game. Iyer played a well-made knock of 56, while Kohli remained at the crease until the end, guiding India across the finish line.

The 36-year-old struck the winning runs and, in doing so, brought up his century in a high-pressure game, finishing unbeaten on 100 off 111 balls, including seven fours. India won by six wickets with 45 balls to spare.

