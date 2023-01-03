Top 5 best spells by a debutant for Team India in T20I cricket

Representing Team India in international cricket is the dream of every professional cricketer in India. Over the years, hundreds of players have donned the Indian jersey at the international level.

The first time a player steps out to represent their country is one of the toughest games of their career. Debutants feel the pressure of representing millions of supporters, and those nerves can hinder them from playing their natural game. But not all debutants are the same.

Here's a look at the top five bowling figures by an Indian debutant in T20I cricket history.

#5 Navdeep Saini - 3/17 vs. West Indies, 2019

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini made his T20I debut for Team India in a series against West Indies back in August 2019. He received his maiden T20I cap in Florida. The pitch was tough to bat on, and Saini made life difficult for the West Indies players with his express pace.

Saini bowled four overs, with one of them being a maiden. He dismissed Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, and Shimron Hetmyer in his four-over spell while conceding only 17 runs. India ended up winning the match by four wickets.

#4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3/9 vs. Pakistan, 2012

IND vs PAK 2012. Bowled a brilliant spell of 4 overs conceding only 9 runs and took 3 wickets. His swing bowling was a delight to watch in his debut!

IND vs PAK 2012. Bowled a brilliant spell of 4 overs conceding only 9 runs and took 3 wickets. His swing bowling was a delight to watch in his debut!

Though India lost this match, bhuvi won hearts with his swing bowling!!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a memorable start to his T20I career in 2012. Playing for Team India in a series against arch-rivals Pakistan, Kumar troubled the Men in Green with his swing bowling.

In his debut game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kumar returned with figures of 3/9 in four overs. Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shehzad, and Umar Akmal were his three victims. Unfortunately, Kumar's efforts went in vain as India lost the match by five wickets.

#3 Shivam Mavi - 4/22 vs. Sri Lanka, 2022

Fast bowler Shivam Mavi became the third Indian man to take a four-wicket haul on his T20I debut earlier today against Sri Lanka. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium, Mavi bowled a fantastic spell of 4/22, helping Team India beat the Islanders by two runs.

Mavi's four wickets were Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana. He was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team.

#2 Pragyan Ojha - 4/21 vs. Bangladesh, 2009



Former Indian player Pragyan Ojha owns the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian spin bowler on T20I debut. Ojha bowled a spell of 4/21 on his debut against Bangladesh.

Ojha received his maiden cap at the grand stage of the T20 World Cup 2009, but he showed no nerves at all and picked up the wickets of Junaid Siddique, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, and Mashrafe Mortaza. He was also awarded the Player of the Match award as India won by 25 runs.

#1 Best bowling figures on T20I debut for Team India: Barinder Sran - 4/10 vs. Zimbabwe



The record for the best T20I figures by an Indian debutant belongs to Barinder Sran. He made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe and bowled a dream spell of 4/10 for which he won the Player of the Match award.

Sran took the wickets of Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Sikandar Raza, and Tinotenda Mutombodzi. Surprisingly, Sran never played another T20I match for Team India after that series against Zimbabwe in 2016.

