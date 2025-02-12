Top 5 biggest ODI wins for India against England by runs ft. IND vs ENG 2025

India registered an emphatic victory in the third ODI against England on Wednesday, February 12, in Ahmedabad to end the series on a high. The hosts had already won the first two games in Nagpur and Cuttack and therefore, completed a white-wash with this win (3-0).

It was an all-round performance from the Men in Blue as they dominated and wrapped up a resounding victory. Beating England 3-0 in the three-match series will boost their confidence as they will now head to Dubai for their 2025 Champions Trophy matches.

This is also among India's biggest wins in ODIs against England by runs. That said, let us take a look at the top five biggest wins for the Men in Blue in the format against England by runs.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Top 5 biggest ODI wins for India against England by runs

#5 IND vs ENG 2011 (126 runs)

During England's tour of India in 2011, the hosts beat the visitors by 126 runs in the opening ODI of the series in Hyderabad. MS Dhoni and his troops batted first and put up a challenging total of 300/7 on the board. Dhoni (87 not out) and Suresh Raina (61) scored crucial fifties.

The bowlers then contributed, bundling England out for just 174 as the hosts completed a commanding 126-run win. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets apiece while pacer Umesh Yadav grabbed two wickets.

#4 IND vs ENG 2013 (127 runs)

The second ODI in 2013 during England's tour of India in Kochi saw the hosts put up a spirited display. Batting first, half-centuries from Suresh Raina (55), MS Dhoni (72) and Ravindra Jadeja (67 not out) took them to a total of 285/6.

In reply, England had lost half the side for 110 and failed to recover from there, as they were cleaned up for just 158 in the end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets each while Jadeja chipped in with a couple as India won the game by 127 runs.

#3 ENG vs IND 2014 (133 runs)

During India's tour of England in 2014, the second ODI between the two sides was played in Cardiff. Batting first, the visitors were led by a brilliant hundred from Raina (100) and fifties from Rohit Sharma (52) and Dhoni (52) to put up 304/6 on the board.

England were eventually set a revised target of 295. However, they were bowled out for 161 as the visitors registered a 133-run win via the DL method. It was an all-round bowling effort as Ravindra Jadeja bagged four wickets while Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two scalps each.

Expand Tweet

#2 IND vs ENG 2025 (142 runs)

In the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12, India completed a 142-run win, which is their second-biggest against the opposition in terms of runs. Batting first, Shubman Gill's ton (112) and fifties from Virat Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78) propelled the hosts to a huge total of 356.

England could only manage to get to 214 in the end and were bowled out in just 34.2 overs. The bowling unit stepped up in unison as Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya all picked up two wickets each.

#1 IND vs ENG 2008 (158 runs)

The opening ODI during England's tour of India in Rajkot in 2008 saw the hosts crush England by 158 runs, which remains their biggest win against the opponents by runs. Yuvraj Singh slammed an unbeaten 138 along with fifties from Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag as the hosts posted a gigantic total of 387/5.

England were not good enough in the chase as they were bowled out for 229 runs eventually. Zaheer Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he returned with figures of 3/26 from seven overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news