Top 5 current players with the best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket

England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is underway at England and it has given us some great points to talk about. In the build-up to the blockbuster tournament, the pitches in England were expected to be flat and full of runs. While this has come true to some extent, many teams are struggling to cross the 350 barrier.

One of the biggest reasons for that is the inability of set batsmen to convert there starts into big hundreds. In ODI cricket, this is one of the biggest skills a batsman can acquire, converting his 20's into '50s and '50s into 100's. There are many players in the world who showcase this on the big stage and in this slideshow, we are going to rank the top 5.

Before taking a look at the list, the players to be mentioned in this list must have played at least a 100 innings. Also, some players narrowly missed out on this list and it's only fair to mention them.

Honourable mentions: Rohit Sharma (India) and Quinton de Kock (South Africa).

Sources for statistics used: HowSTAT!

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 players with the best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket:

#5 Aaron Finch (C/Rate: 38.46)

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The current Australian One Day skipper ranks 5th on this list. Aaron Finch is having the World Cup of his life as he has already scored over 500 runs with 2 centuries. Finch is a destructive opener who can take the game away from the opposition and his batting has improved drastically since he took up the captaincy role for the Kangaroos.

Finch has played 117 ODIs, scoring 4556 runs at an average of almost 41 with 24 half centuries and 15 hundreds. The 32-year-old has a terrific conversion rate and that means whenever he gets set, he makes sure to score big. Finch still has a long way to go if he wants to be counted among best openers to ever play for Australia in ODI cricket.

