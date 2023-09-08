Cricket is an amusing sport and such is its ability to provide moments that at times viewers are left in a state of deja vu. The sensation is euphoric and baffling at times, considering the overwhelming odds that question whether rare incidents are truly rare.

Even this year alone, there have been several prized instances that have been on the show before, some sooner than others. Fans and pundits are quick to point out the nostalgia factor behind the same and often compare such moments because of how similar they might be, there are a lot of differential factors to be taken into account.

Such instances are brilliant to revisit as they give an overwhelming sense of how the sport is woven through time.

On that note, let us take a look at the top 5 'deja vu' moments in international cricket in 2023.

#1 Leeds Test, Ashes 2023

The Ashes 2023 was a highly memorable affair with both teams winning two matches each, which in itself is a deja vu when compared to the 2019 series in England.

However, to be much more specific, England headed into the third Ashes Test in Leeds with a series deficit much like the 2019 edition. Similar to the famous contest from the past, England were set a formidable target in the fourth innings.

While it was Ben Stokes who was the match-winner for England with his unbeaten hundred in the narrow one-wicket triumph, in 2023, it was another all-rounder in Chris Woakes who stepped up in the three-wicket win to truly invoke a sense of deja vu.

#2 Zimbabwe being eliminated in ODI WC Qualifiers

Zimbabwe suffered heartbreak in the World Cup qualifiers in 2018. They had qualified for the Super Sixes after topping Group B.

Zimbabwe began the next round with an imperious win over Ireland and only needed one win out of two to make it. However, they proceeded to lose both their remaining matches against the West Indies and the United Arab Emirates respectively.

Unfortunately, a similar fate or deja vu was in store for Zimbabwe in the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers as well. The Craig Ervine-led side once again topped the group stage on home soil, winning four out of four matches, including a famous triumph against the West Indies.

They began the Super Six stage with a win over Oman and needed only one more win to make a return to the ODI World Cup after eight years. However, they suffered consecutive losses to eventual winners Sri Lanka and Scotland to end all hopes of playing in the mega event.

#3 Naseem Shah winning the 2nd ODI for Pakistan

Naseem Shah was the match-winner for Pakistan when they came up against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022, but not with the ball as one might imagine. With 11 runs required off the final over, the pacer struck two sixes off the first two balls to guide Pakistan to a famous one-wicket win.

Similarly, during the second ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan held right before the Asia Cup, Naseem Shah had to step up with the bat. Afghanistan had scored 300 runs on the back of a brilliant 151 by Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Pakistan looked out of the contest at one stage, but a fighting cameo by Shadab Khan took the match into the final over. The deja vu factor was kicked in after Naseem Shah hit 10 runs off five deliveries, including the winning boundary that sealed the one-wicket win.

#4 Throw hitting Stokes' bat at Lord's Test and 2019 World Cup final

Although unintentional, the overthrow from the deflection off Ben Stokes' bat was a huge moment in the 2019 ODI World Cup final at Lord's. The all-rounder's famous reaction of holding both his hands aloft without the bat has been widely circulated.

A throw once again found Stokes' bat during the 2023 Ashes at the same venue, but this time around, there were no consequences as the ball did not travel too far. The incident drew a gasp from the crowd at the Home of Cricket as Ben Stokes responded with a smile of his own after stumbling upon the deja vu moment.

The ace all-rounder ended up scoring a brilliant 155 while attempting to chase down the mammoth 371-run target set by Australia. The controversial Test eventually went in favor of Australia, who won by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

#5 Labuschagne as a concussion substitute

Marnus Labuschagne made history in 2019 by becoming the first-ever concussion substitute after Steve Smith was hit by a fiery delivery by Jofra Archer at Lord's.

The right-handed batter, only playing in his ninth Test, made the most of his opportunity by scoring a crucial fifty. It served as a launchpad for his red-ball career as he scored four consecutive fifties in total in the 2-2 drawn series.

Since then, he has become a constant presence in the Australian batting unit, even climbing up to the No. 1 spot among Test batters.

In the recent ODI series opener between Australia and South Africa, Labushcagne's services as a concussion substitute were required. He came in for Cameron Green and led Australia to a narrow win from a tricky situation.

Chasing 223 for the win, Labuschagne scored an unbeaten 80 runs off 93 deliveries and put on 112 runs for the eighth wicket with Ashton Agar to steer the Aussies to a three-wicket win.

Considering that Labuschagne was not even selected for the series originally, this knock has a bigger meaning to it and could potentially revive his ODI career, much like his first appearance as a concussion substitute did to his Test career.

