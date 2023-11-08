Top 5 fastest double hundreds in ODI history ft. Glenn Maxwell 

Glenn Maxwell brought the roof down with his freakish knock to help Australia bag two crucial points against Afghanistan in Match 39 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023.

The 'Big Show' became the first-ever Australian to hit a double century in an ODI, snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat after his side was staring down the barrel at 91/7.

In what seemed like a herculean task, Maxwell showed nerves of steel and came up with a historical knock. He single-handedly demolished a high-flying Afghani bowling unit to cause one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

With his brute force, the right-hander hammered 21 fours and ten sixes and brought up his double hundred in 128 balls, which is now the second-fastest double century in ODI cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at the five fastest double tons in ODI history in more detail.

#5 Shubman Gill - 145 balls vs New Zealand in 2023

Shubman Gill after his 208 vs New Zealand in Hyderabad [Getty Images]

The newly No. 1 ranked ODI batter, Shubman Gill became the youngest double centurion when he hit 208 in 149 balls against New Zealand in an ODI series earlier this year.

Batting first on a not-so-easy Hyderabad surface, the young right-hander first took some time to settle in.

However, once his partner Rohit Sharma was dismissed, Gill flicked the switch and took on the onus of holding the innings together.

Even as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Gill managed to steady the ship for his side. It was only at the back end of the innings when he let loose and went berserk. He smashed Lockie Ferguson for three back-to-back sixes to complete the milestone in 145 balls.

#4 Virender Sehwag - 140 balls vs West Indies in 2011

Virender Sehwag acknowledging his milestone [Getty Images]

A year after Sachin Tendulkar became the first-ever double centurion in ODI cricket, Virender Sehwag followed suit and became only the second individual to reach the milestone.

During the fourth ODI between India and West Indies in December 2011 in Indore, Sehwag bludgeoned his way to a 140-ball 200 to help his side post a mammoth first-innings total of 418/5.

Expand Tweet

Be it the steep pace of Kemar Roach or the mystery spin of Sunil Narine, Sehwag did not hold back and hammered 25 fours and seven during his masterful knock of 219.

India went on to register a huge 153-run victory in the match after West Indies were bundled out for 265 runs in the second innings.

#3 Chris Gayle - 138 balls vs Zimbabwe in 2015

West Indies v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Chris Gayle's inclusion on this exclusive list is hardly surprising, considering some of his awe-inspiring accomplishments throughout his career.

The 'Universe Boss', who already had countless T20 hundreds and two triple-hundreds in Tests, entered the 2015 ODI World Cup with a 20-month century drought.

Expand Tweet

However, in Match 15 of the tournament against Zimbabwe, he became the first-ever player to hit a double hundred in a World Cup game. Alongside Marlon Samuels (133), Gayle put up a record-breaking partnership of 372 runs.

Gayle decimated the Zimbabwean bowling unit and took only 138 balls to reach the milestone. The southpaw clobbered as many as 16 lusty maximums during his knock and was caught on the very last ball of the match after scoring 215 off 147 balls.

#2 Glenn Maxwell - 128 balls vs Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup

Glenn Maxwell celebrating after his heroics at Wankhede [Getty Images]

The latest entrant on the list, Glenn Maxwell became the second-fastest double centurion during his blistering knock against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, November 7.

Only a miracle could've saved Australia from what would've been a humiliating loss after the five-time champions were reduced to 91/7 inside 18.3 overs. With his indelible knock, Glenn Maxwell provided his side with that miracle as he became the first-ever player to hit a double century while chasing.

Despite battling through serious cramps and a back spasm, he remained dauntless and fought his way through pain to script an unthinkable run-chase. He cleared everything that came in his arc and clobbered 21 fours and ten big maximums to end up with a spectacular score of 201* off 128 balls.

Had a weary Glenn Maxwell not denied singles and been more active between the wickets in the later part of his innings, he could've easily become the fastest on the list.

#1 - Ishan Kishan - 126 balls vs Bangladesh in 2022

Ishan Kishan fired up after his double century [Getty Images]

The record for smashing the fastest double ton in ODI cricket still stands with India's Ishan Kishan. The young left-hander hammered his maiden double century in just 136 balls against Bangladesh in an ODI in December 2022.

Ishan Kishan hit a magnificent 131-ball 210 in Chattogram. Despite losing his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan early on, Kishan dominated the proceedings from the get-go.

The southpaw reached his maiden ODI ton in 85 balls before reaching 150 in 103 balls. His next 50 runs came in just 23 balls, registering a memorable double century in just 126 balls.

Kishan's innings had 24 boundaries and 10 sixes, which helped India post a huge total of 409/8 in the first innings. Virat Kohli also chipped in with his 44th ODI ton, scoring a 91-ball 113. India eventually claimed their biggest ODI victory against Bangladesh (in terms of runs remaining) by 227 runs.