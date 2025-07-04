Top 5 fastest hundreds by balls against India in Test history ft. Jamie Smith

England's Jamie Smith has wreaked havoc with his magnificent batting in the ongoing second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Jamie Smith smashed a record-breaking hundred against the visitors in the first session of Day 3.

Ad

With England down to 84/5, Jamie Smith walked in and took the attack to the Indian bowlers. Batting with a positive intent and a fearless approach, he slammed a swashbuckling ton, becoming the fourth-fastest centurion against India in Test history (in terms of balls faced).

He overtook former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal to take the position. At the time of writing, Jamie Smith was unbeaten on 151 off as many balls, having struck 19 fours and three sixes.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are the top five fastest hundreds by balls against India in Test cricket history.

#5 Kamran Akmal (81 balls)

Cricket - Test Series 2nd Match- Australia vs. Pakistan - Source: Getty

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal is fifth on this list. He had smashed a brilliant century against India in the first innings of the first Test of the series in 2006 in Lahore.

Ad

Kamran Akmal walked out to bat at number seven and made his intentions clear. The right-hander made an unbeaten 102, getting to the three-figure mark off just 81 balls. His knock included 11 fours and two sixes, played at a strike-rate of 125.92.

#4 Jamie Smith (80 balls)

England v India - 2nd Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

In the ongoing second Test against India at Birmingham, Jamie Smith came to the crease with the hosts five down and under pressure. However, he has approached pressure in the best possible manner with his attacking reply.

Ad

Jamie Smith got to his hundred off just 80 balls. His blistering knock was the joint-fastest Test hundred for England since 1902. His ton is also the joint third-fastest by an England batter in Tests overall, equaling his current teammate Harry Brook, who had struck an 80-ball hundred against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2022.

#3 Shahid Afridi (78 balls)

Australia v Pakistan - 1st Test: Day Four - Source: Getty

The list features another former Pakistan player, all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Afridi was known for his attacking style of play and power-hitting irrespective of the format or the opposition.

Ad

In the same Test in Lahore in 2006 where Kamran Akmal struck an 81-ball hundred, Shahid Afridi also scored a century, getting to the landmark off just 78 balls. The right-hander scored 103 runs off 80 balls, hitting seven fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 128.75.

#2 AB de Villiers (75 balls)

South Africa v Australia - 4th Test: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Former South African great AB de Villiers takes the second position on this list. AB de Villiers was known for his ability to score quick runs across all formats of the game. He put up a similar display during the Centurion Test in 2011, where he smashed a terrific hundred against India.

Ad

In South Africa's first innings, AB de Villiers, batting at number five, smashed a scintillating hundred off just 75 balls. He eventually ended with 129 runs off 112 balls, including 12 boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 115.17.

#1 David Warner (69 balls)

CRICKET: JAN 06 Australia v Pakistan - Source: Getty

Former Australian opener David Warner holds the record for the fastest Test hundred against India. Warner's swashbuckling knock came during the third Test of the 2012 series at Perth. The left-hander struck a big hundred in that game, showcasing his class and power hitting.

Opening the batting in Australia's first innings, Warner got to his hundred off just 69 balls, taking the attack to the Indian bowlers. His sensational knock of 180 from just 159 balls included 20 boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 113.20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news