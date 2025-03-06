Top 5 fastest hundreds in Champions Trophy history ft. David Miller

David Miller scored a freewheeling 67-ball century (100*) against New Zealand in the second semifinal of the ongoing 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. Chasing a gargantuan target of 363, the Proteas were forced out of the game midway through their innings, and eventually fell short by 50 runs.

Ad

Miller walked in at number six for them and smashed a breezy century but to no avail. It was a case of too little, too late, as the Proteas exited an ICC tournament at the semifinal stage yet again.

New Zealand qualified for the final, to be played on Sunday, March 9, against India, and will want to win their second white-ball ICC tournament. For South Africa, however, it was a case of another heartbreak as they regroup and try to start afresh for the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we take a look at the top five fastest centuries made in the history of the Champions Trophy:

#5 Tillakaratne Dilshan (87 balls)

Former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, who pioneered the 'Dil Scoop' shot, a variation of the modern-day ramp shot, comes fifth on our list thanks to his 87-ball century against South Africa in the 2009 Champions Trophy in Centurion. Lanka batted first in this game and put up 319-8.

Ad

Apart from Dilshan's 106, which came off 92 balls and consisted of 16 boundaries and one six, Kumar Sangakkara (54) and Mahela Jayawardene (77) held the fort for Lanka. In reply, SA's innings was hampered by rain. Play was called off with the Proteas at 206-7 in 37.4 overs, and the game was awarded to Sri Lanka via the DL method.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan (80 balls)

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, known for his flamboyant stroke-making skills, comes fourth on this list owing to the century he scored off just 80 balls against South Africa in the 2013 Champions Trophy in Cardiff. India batted first and put up 331-7 on the board, greatly helped by Dhawan's knock.

Ad

His 114 runs came off just 94 deliveries and consisted of 12 boundaries and one six. Fellow opener Rohit Sharma (64) was the next highest-scorer for India. In response, South Africa floundered and were bowled out for 305, losing the game by 26 runs.

#3 Josh Inglis (77 balls)

Australia's Josh Inglis finds himself third on this list by virtue of the 77-ball ton he piled up against England in Lahore in the ongoing edition of the tournament. England batted first and put up a mammoth 351-8 on the board, led by Ben Duckett's 165.

Ad

Australia seemed to be in some trouble but when Inglis arrived at the crease in the 20th over, things turned around in dramatic fashion. Striking eight boundaries and six sixes, the wicketkeeper-batter ended with an unbeaten 120 off just 86 deliveries and helped his team get over the line in their first group-stage encounter.

#2 Virender Sehwag (77 balls)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag comes second on this list thanks to the 77-ball century he scored against England in the 2002 Champions Trophy. Sehwag achieved this feat while helping India chase 270.

Ad

England batted first in Colombo and put up 269-7 on the board. India started in fine fashion, and both their openers - Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly (117) - scored centuries before the former got out. Sehwag hit 21 boundaries and one six in his innings. India romped home inside 40 overs.

#1 David Miller (67 balls)

Miller comes on top of this pile owing to his 67-ball ton against New Zealand in the semifinal of the ongoing tournament. Although South Africa lost the match and were knocked out, Miller did his best to take his team over the line and break their semifinal curse.

Chasing an improbable 363, South Africa seemed to lose their way until Miller walked in to bat at number five in the 27th over. He tore into the Kiwi bowlers and stroked 10 boundaries and four sixes on his way to an even 100. Although he remained unbeaten at the end, SA fell short by 50 runs and missed out on making it to the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news