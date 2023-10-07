Top 5 fastest hundreds in Men’s ODI World Cups ft. Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram dished out a lesson to the Sri Lankan bowlers as South Africa smashed records aplenty in their 2023 World Cup opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

The Proteas vice-captain was in a menacing mood as he smashed his way to a 49-ball century, setting a new record for the fastest hundred in ODI World Cup history.

South Africa rode on the back of Markram's masterclass, as well as pristine centuries by Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen to post a gargantuan 428/5, which is now the highest score made in an ODI World Cup innings.

Sri Lanka are on a leather hunt as we speak and will have to smash an array of records themselves in order to even get close to the target.

On the back of Markram breaking the record for the fastest ODI World Cup hundred, let's look at the five fastest hundreds in the history of the tournament, which feature some of the most iconic knocks the format has seen.

#1 Aiden Markram (49 balls)

Markram's the personification of true aesthetics as a batter and he proved the same in South Africa's 2023 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka. Walking out to bat at 214/2 with the foundation laid, he unleashed some drool-worthy drives down the ground to state his intentions.

Markram never let the momentum drop as he used his bottom hand in particular to brilliant effect, scything the ball to the off-side fence at will. Having taken just 34 deliveries to get to a half-century, he took just 15 more to get to his hundred, setting a new record in the process.

The 43rd over in particular stood out as Markram took a liking to Matheesha Pathirana, with 26 runs coming off it. It truly was an exhibition of the highest order as he ended on 106 off 54 deliveries with 14 fours and three hits over the fence.

#2 Kevin O'Brien (50 balls)

Arguably the most iconic innings in the ODI World Cup, Ireland's Kevin O'Brien wrote himself into the history books as well as eternal folklore during his side's clash against England in Bengaluru in 2011.

Chasing a massive 328 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Ireland were in disarray with their score reading 111/5. O'Brien, who walked out at number 4, decided to throw caution to the wind en route to a magnificent counter-attack, leaving England's bowlers lost for solutions.

He butchered the then fastest ODI World Cup hundred off just 50 deliveries, breaking Matthew Hayden's record from the 2007 edition. O'Brien was run out off the first ball of the penultimate over for 113 off 63 deliveries but John Mooney and skipper Trent Johnston secured the remaining eleven runs with five deliveries to spare to script a famous upset.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (51 balls)

Glenn Maxwell destroyed the Sri Lankan bowling unit at the 2015 World Cup (Picture Credits: Getty).

Despite an early wobble in their Group A clash of the 2015 World Cup against Sri Lanka, Australia recovered well thanks to a superb partnership of 134 between Steven Smith and skipper Michael Clarke. Once the latter was dismissed in the 32nd over, the launchpad was set for Glenn Maxwell to take the Sydney Cricket Ground by storm.

The 'Big Show' was in a menacing mood, decimating the Lankan bowlers all around the park. Even Smith's wicket, that followed soon after Clarke's, didn't deter the Victorian, who had a certain Shane Watson for company as Australia's total swelled from 177/4 in 32.3 overs to a monstrous 376/9 at the end of the 50th.

It was down in large part to Maxwell's brutal onslaught, as he clubbed a 53-ball 102 while nearly breaking the record for the fastest ODI World Cup century along the way, getting to the landmark off his 51st delivery.

He scored ten boundaries and four sixes in the process before falling to a Thisara Perera full toss. The damage was done though with Sri Lanka eventually going down by 64 runs despite a Kumar Sangakkara hundred.

#4 AB de Villiers (52 balls)

Nine days before Maxwell nearly broke O'Brien's record, AB de Villiers had a good shot at it himself. The venue on that occasion too was Sydney as South Africa showed off their batting might against a hapless West Indian bowling unit.

Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla stitched together a second wicket partnership of 127 to put the Proteas on course for a huge total. Once both batters were dismissed in quick succession, skipper de Villiers took centerstage alongside Rilee Rossouw and what followed was carnage of the highest order that left fans struck with awe.

Shots all around the park including a few outrageous ones backward of square left West Indies wondering what had hit them. Rossouw's 39-ball 61 almost went unnoticed - that was the extent of the hammering de Villiers dished out as he walloped a 52-ball hundred.

It didn't end there though - tearing into poor Jason Holder, he continued to obliterate the ball and dump it into the stands to break the record for the fastest 150 in all ODIs. He eventually stopped only because the innings came to a close, finishing on an unbeaten 66-ball 162 studded with 17 fours and eight sixes.

South Africa whipped up 408/5 and the West Indies were steamrolled for 151 - 11 short of de Villiers' own score. You had to watch it to believe it!

#5 Eoin Morgan (57 balls)

Under Eoin Morgan, England orchestrated an incredible white-ball revolution post the ODI World Cup of 2015. It was one where they weren't going to shy away from throwing caution to the wind at every opportunity they had, earmarking them as favorites for the 2019 World Cup.

Morgan walked the talk himself against Afghanistan in Manchester, walking out to bat with the score reading 164/2 in the 30th over. While a case could have been made to promote either Jos Buttler or Ben Stokes, the captain vindicated his decision to stick to the original batting order as he tore into the Afghan attack.

The spectators were the only fielders at Old Trafford that day as Morgan pocketed a mere four boundaries. He shellacked a massive 17 sixes with even Rashid Khan taken to the cleaners as he conceded 110 runs off his nine overs.

Breaking the record for the most sixes in an ODI innings, Morgan's 71-ball 148 was brought to a screeching halt by his opposite number Gulbadin Naib. It was a treat for all and sundry at Old Trafford as England posted 397/6, their highest score in ODI World Cups. Of course, it was a comfortable win by 150 runs in the end.

