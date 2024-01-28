Top 5 fourth innings spells by a visiting bowler in Australia ft. Shamar Joseph

Winning a Test match down under is one of the most difficult challenges in cricket, considering Australia's dominance at home over the years. Yet, some of the most memorable Tests in cricket history have come by visiting teams pulling off improbable wins on Aussie soil.

However, even those who believe in miracles and upsets couldn't have predicted the fourth day of the just-concluded Gabba Test between the West Indies and Australia.

With the hosts coasting at 113/2 in their run-chase of 216, young West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph scripted one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent memory.

The 24-year-old picked up seven of the next eight wickets in a 12-over spell to stun the Aussies and propel the visitors to an eight-run victory. Joseph finished with figures of 7/68, including the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood, and set off on a celebratory run before being mobbed by teammates.

It was the West Indies' first Test win in Australia in 27 years, and the debutant Joseph's remarkable fourth-innings spell had several former players and experts in tears.

On that note, let us revisit the top five spells by a visiting bowler on Aussie soil.

# 5 Irfan Pathan - 3/54 @ Perth, 2008

Fourth Test - Australia v India: Day 3

Former Indian left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan produced an inspirational spell in the final innings of the third Border Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth in 2008.

After the controversial second Test in Sydney ended with Team India suffering a heartbreaking defeat, the side was motivated to stay alive in the four-match series. Led by an inspired Anil Kumble, India dominated most of the Perth Test and set the hosts a daunting target of 413 to win.

Pathan provided India with their first two breakthroughs by removing both Aussie openers, Chris Rogers and Phil Jacques. Yet, the Aussies continued fighting back and reached 326/8 with a 73-run ninth-wicket partnership between Stuart Clark and Mitchell Johnson.

The left-arm pacer broke the stand by removing Clark to all but seal Australia's fate. India eventually won by 72 runs to reduce the series margin to 1-2, and Pathan finished with figures of 3/54.

# 4 Mushtaq Ahmed - 4/91 @ Sydney, 1995

Pakistan's last Test win in Australia came thanks to a brilliant fourth-innings spell by former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed on the 1996/96 tour.

Despite conceding the series by losing the first two Tests, an inspired Pakistan side looked to avoid a series whitewash. After securing a 42-run first innings lead, the visitors only mustered 204 in their second essay, setting the hosts a target of 247.

Mushtaq Ahmed began Pakistan's march towards a famous win with the first two wickets of Mark Taylor and Michael Slater. The leggie returned to castle Australia's best batter, Steve Waugh, to set the cat amongst the pigeons.

He picked up the dangerous Shane Warne as his final wicket to finish with outstanding figures of 4/91 to help Pakistan win a thriller by 74 runs.

# 3 Doug Bracewell - 6/40 @ Hobart, 2011

New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell may have seen his best days in Test cricket pass, yet his spell at Hobart in the 2011/12 tour ranks among the best by a visiting bowler.

After losing the first Test of the two-match series, the Trans Tasmanian rivals were involved in a low-scoring thriller. New Zealand scored a paltry 150 in their first innings but restricted the hosts to 136 on a seamers' paradise.

A better second-innings performance saw the Kiwis set Australia a challenging total of 241 for victory. However, at 159/2, the Aussies were in cruise control until Bracewell produced a stunning spell of seam-bowling.

The 33-year-old picked up six of the final eight wickets to stun the hosts and help New Zealand win by seven runs to level the series. Bracewell's figures of 6/40 included the crucial scalps of Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, and Michael Hussey. He also removed the final three Aussie wickets to lead the Black Caps to one of their best Test wins in history.

# 2 Dean Headley - 6/60 @ Melbourne, 1998

Former England pacer Dean Headley effected one of the biggest final-innings collapses from Australia in the 1998/99 Ashes series.

Coming into the fourth Test at MCG with a 0-2 series deficit, England appeared on their way to another mauling. With the Aussies chasing a mere 175 in the fourth innings, Headley struck first by removing opener Michael Slater.

However, the hosts coasted to 130/3 and needed only 45 runs when Headley came out of nowhere to rattle the Aussies. He picked up the next five wickets in a six-over spell to reduce Australia's score to 161/8.

Headley's final figures of 6/60 single-handedly led England from a no-hope situation to a joyous 12-run victory to keep the series alive.

# 1 Sarfraz Nawaz - 9/86 @ Melbourne, 1979

The last time Pakistan avoided a Test series defeat down under was back in 1978/79, thanks to Sarfraz Nawaz's unbelievable heroics in the first game at the MCG.

After scoring only 196 in their first innings, Pakistan surprisingly restricted the Aussies to 168. Opener Majid Khan then carried the visitors to 353/9 in their second innings, setting Australia an improbable 382 for victory.

The hosts appeared on course at 305/3 when Nawaz produced arguably the best spell in Test cricket. He picked up nine of the ten wickets, including the last seven, to bowl Australia out for 310.

The right-arm pacer finished with a remarkable 9/86 in the second innings as Pakistan upset Australia by 71 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

