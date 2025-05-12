Top 5 greatest Virat Kohli moments in Test cricket [In Pictures]

The cricketing world experienced a massive jolt when ace Indian batter Virat Kohli shockingly announced his retirement from Tests on Monday, May 12. The 36-year-old shared a lengthy post on his Instagram handle, bidding an emotional adieu to the red-ball format.

Kohli finishes as inarguably one of Test cricket's all-time greats with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of almost 47. His 30 Test centuries were full of grit, flair, elegance, and defiance, helping India become a dominant force in the long format.

Kohli was arguably India's best-ever Test captain, with the side ranked No.1 for most of his captaincy stint and winning 40 out of 68 matches under him.

Yet, Kohli's legacy in Test cricket will likely be specific moments beyond the numbers that captured the television and in-person audiences. With the ability to transform even the dullest of proceedings into a thrill-a-minute ride, the Delhi-born cricketer was different from most others.

As we celebrate Virat Kohli's Test career on a bittersweet day, let us relive his five best moments in Test cricket.

# 1 Leading India to first-ever series win in Australia

Virat Kohli led his troops manfully in the series win down under [Credit: Getty

Upstaging Australia on their home soil is inarguably the hardest task in cricket, and one that Team India has always struggled to pull off. Yet, Virat Kohli led his side to the unimaginable - a dominant Test series win in 2018/19.

Having threatened several times in the previous few series in the 2000s, Kohli led India to glory with his steely mentality. It was India's first major away Test series win under Kohli, and the celebrations following the victory were long and hard.

All the Indian players performed a lap of honor at the Sydney Cricket Ground to thank the fans for their unwavering support. India then took the inspiration of this result to make it back-to-back Test series wins in Australia in 2020/21.

# 2 The famous Lord's 2021 pep talk

India pulled off an improbable win at the home of cricket in 2021 [Credit: Getty]

The Lord's Test in 2021 was unlike any seen from an Indian side and one that will remain etched in the fans' memories forever. After a drawn first Test, India and England played out a tense first three innings at Lord's.

However, the game seemed to be heading to a draw until Kohli gave his teammates a pep talk for the ages. Despite England having to play out only around 60 overs to escape with a draw on the final day, Kohli believed the impossible was well within reach.

Kohli told his teammates in the huddle before the final innings (via First Post):

"Agar koi mujhe hasta hua dikha na to samajh lena! For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there."

And it was just about as close to hell as possible for the English batters as the Indian bowlers, led by an inspirational Kohli, bundled them out for a mere 120 in 51.5 overs. India pulled off one of their most famous away Test wins by 151 runs to go 1-0 up in the series.

# 3 One-upping Mitchell Johnson in the battle of wits, skill and will

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 3 - Source: Getty

The Virat Kohli-Mitchell Johnson battles from the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy were some of the fiercest and most competitive in Test history. After both players went blow for blow in the opening two Tests, Australia as a team still had the last laugh with a 2-0 series lead.

However, the heated rivalry rose a few notches in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. In response to Australia's massive 530 in the first innings, India were well-placed with Kohli going strong.

It led to Johnson displaying anger by throwing the ball at Kohli on his follow-through and hitting the batter on his body. Never one to hold back, Kohli exchanged words with the Aussie pacer, and the back-and-forth between the two set up for a riveting third day's play.

However, as has been the case so often through his illustrious career, Kohli came out on top in the battle, scoring a sparkling 169 off 727 deliveries to help India post 465 in their first innings. The game ended in a draw, and Kohli's rivalry with Australia had well and truly begun.

# 4 Silencing the Aussie players and crowd in 2012

Virat Kohli let his bat do the talking in a hostile environment in 2012 [Credit: Getty]

One would be hard-pressed to find a more satisfying maiden Test century, which overcame so many odds, than Kohli's against Australia in Adelaide in 2012. The wheels were coming off Team India, trailing 0-3 heading into the Adelaide Test.

Furthermore, they were in dire straits when Kohli walked out to bat in India's first innings. Having conceded a massive 604 to Australia, India were reeling at 87/4.

And the Aussies used their advantage in the contest to sledge Kohli throughout his innings, with the crowd also playing its part in an attempt to rattle the youngster.

Yet, Kohli showcased how he was a different beast, smashing a brilliant 213-ball 116 to stun the Australian players and crowd. He erupted in joy after reaching three figures for the first time in his Test career and later spoke about why the knock was so special.

"Hilfenhaus said something to me, which was totally unnecessary and out of the blue. He wasn't even bowling or doing anything. I survived that run-out. He said something to me, which I can't obviously say in a press conference. I gave it back to him. 'You didn't even have anything to do with it, why would you do that?," said Kohli (via ESPN Cricinfo)

"To give it back verbally and then score a hundred is even better. In Sydney they were after me because I wasn't scoring. Today they were pissed [off] because I got a hundred so it hasn't changed much, but the reasons have changed," he added.

Unfortunately, Kohli's heroics weren't enough to prevent India from suffering a 298-run defeat and a series whitewash.

# 5 Conquering England after the 2014 horror

Virat Kohli conquered England like very few have in 2018 [Credit: Getty]

Virat Kohli hit rock bottom with the bat during the 2014 tour of England. The champion batter averaged under 14 through the five Tests, raising questions about his ability against the moving ball.

Four years and countless runs later, Kohli still did not receive the adulation he deserved due to his lack of runs in England. Finally, he shut down all the doubts lingering with a remarkable 2018 tour of England.

Kohli led all scorers with 593 runs in five Tests at an average of almost 60, including two centuries. The maverick batter immediately broke the myth about him in English conditions with a breathtaking 149 in the series opener.

It would not be far-fetched to say the heroics in England in 2018 propelled Kohli from just a good Test batter to all-time legendary status.

