Top 5 highest individual scores in Champions Trophy history ft. Ben Duckett

The 2025 Champions Trophy got underway a few days ago in Pakistan and UAE. The fourth match of the mega event is currently happening in Lahore, where arch-rivals England and Australia are up against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first in Lahore. The decision backfired as England opener Ben Duckett smashed a magnificent 165 at the top of the order. Duckett's 165 has guided England to 351/8 in 50 overs.

The English batter's knock consisted of 17 fours and three sixes, but where does it rank on the list of highest individual scores in Champions Trophy history? Let's find out.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar - 141 vs Australia, 1998

Sachin Tendulkar jointly owns the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in Champions Trophy history. The former Indian batter scored a fantastic 128-ball 141 in the third quarterfinal against Australia in 1998.

At that time, the tournament was known as the Wills International Cup. Opening the batting in Dhaka, Tendulkar smacked 13 fours and three sixes to help India reach 307/8. India won that game by 44 runs and qualified for the semifinals.

#4 Sourav Ganguly - 141* vs South Africa, 2000

Two years after Sachin Tendulkar's 141 against Australia, Sourav Ganguly also played a knock of 141 in the ICC Knockout Cup. It was in the semifinal against South Africa hosted by Nairobi.

Opening the batting for India, Ganguly remained not out till the end of 50 overs, scoring 141 off 142. He whacked 11 fours and six maximums, helping India reach 295/6. India won by 95 runs, and Ganguly won the Player of the Match award.

#3 Andy Flower - 145 vs India, 2002

Former Zimbabwean batter Andy Flower jointly held the record for the highest individual score in a Champions Trophy match for more than two decades. Back in 2002, Flower played a top-quality inning of 145 against India in Colombo.

Zimbabwe needed 289 runs to defeat India in that game. Despite Flower's 145, the African team could only reach 274/8 in 50 overs, losing by 25 runs. Flower hit 13 fours while batting at number three, but his effort ended in a losing cause.

#2 Nathan Astle - 145 vs USA, 2004

Like Andy Flower, former New Zealand batter Nathan Astle held the record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history for over two decades. In 2004, Astle played a memorable knock of 145 against the USA.

The Oval hosted that match, where Astle came out to open and stayed in the middle till the end of 50 overs. He took 151 balls for his 145, hitting 13 fours and six sixes. The Blackcaps comfortably won that match by 210 runs.

#1 Ben Duckett - 165 vs Australia, 2025 Champions Trophy

England opener Ben Duckett now holds the record for the best score in the Champions Trophy history. Playing his first match of the 2025 edition, Duckett amassed 165 off 143. He hit 17 fours and three sixes against a talented Australian bowling lineup.

Joe Root was the only other English batter, who scored more than 30 runs for the team. England finished with 351/8 in 50 overs. Duckett had a chance to complete his double ton, but he got LBW off Marnus Labuschagne's bowling in the 48th over.

