Top 5 highest scores by a number 9 batter on Test debut ft. Milan Rathnayake

Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake broke a 41-year-old record on Wednesday (August 21), becoming the highest-scoring debutant at number nine in men's Test cricket.

Milan Rathnayake's stunning innings of 72 runs against England in the ongoing first Test in Manchester surpassed the previous record held by India's Balwinder Sandhu, who had scored 71 runs on his debut in 1983.

Lower-order batters are often the unsung heroes, typically expected to contribute with a few runs but rarely relied upon to turn the tide of a game. However, there have been instances when debutants, coming in at the challenging number nine position, have defied expectations and delivered match-defining performances.

As we talk of Milan Rathnayake's record-breaking achievement, it is only worth looking back at the top five highest scores by debutants batting at number nine, each of whom has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Top 5 highest scores by a number 9 batter on Test debut

#5 Wilf Ferguson (West Indies) - 56* vs England, 1948

At number five on this list is Wilf Ferguson of the West Indies, who made his Test debut against England in Bridgetown in January 1948. Ferguson, batting at number nine, remained unbeaten on 56 in West Indies' second innings. His innings came during a time when the West Indies were looking to extend their lead and put England under pressure.

Ferguson's knock, though not flashy, was vital in helping the West Indies declare at 351/9. The match ended in a draw, but Ferguson’s performance on debut remains noteworthy, particularly considering the era and the challenges faced by lower-order batters during that period.

#4 Monde Zondeki (South Africa) - 59 vs England, 2003

South Africa’s Monde Zondeki made his Test debut against England in Leeds in August 2003 and immediately made his presence felt with the bat. Batting at number nine, Zondeki scored a solid 59 runs off 128 balls in South Africa's first innings.

His innings included 10 boundaries and came at a time when South Africa needed to post a competitive total. Zondeki's efforts, combined with those of his teammates, ensured South Africa put up 342 runs in their first innings. The match eventually saw South Africa win by 191 runs, with Zondeki’s debut knock playing a pivotal role in setting up the game.

#3 Darren Gough (England) - 65 vs New Zealand, 1994

In June 1994, England's Darren Gough, known more for his fast bowling, made an impact with the bat during his Test debut against New Zealand in Manchester. Batting at number nine, Gough scored a gritty 65 runs off 126 balls, featuring 10 boundaries.

England’s innings was in a precarious situation when Gough came to the crease, but his determined knock helped them post a challenging total of 382. His innings, though not enough to secure a win, showed Gough’s versatility as a cricketer. His contribution was crucial in helping England put pressure on New Zealand, although the match eventually ended in a draw.

#2 Balwinder Sandhu (India) - 71 vs Pakistan, 1983

Before Milan Rathnayake's heroics, the record for the highest score by a debutant at number nine was held by India's Balwinder Sandhu. In the fourth Test against Pakistan at Hyderabad (Sind) in January 1983, Sandhu played a defiant knock of 71 runs off 88 balls. India were in dire straits, with their top order decimated by Pakistan’s fierce bowling attack led by Imran Khan and Sarfraz Nawaz.

Sandhu walked in with India in some trouble and produced an innings laced with nine boundaries and two sixes. Despite his valiant effort, India were forced to follow on and ultimately lost the match by an innings and 119 runs. However, Sandhu’s 71 remains a significant achievement, considering the quality of the opposition bowling attack.

#1 Milan Rathnayake (Sri Lanka) - 72 vs England, 2024

Milan Rathnayake, the 28-year-old Sri Lankan pacer, made an unforgettable debut during the ongoing first Test against England in Manchester in 2024. Coming in to bat at number nine with his team struggling at 113/7, Milan Rathnayake displayed remarkable composure and resilience.

He crafted a crucial knock of 72 off 135 deliveries, including six boundaries and two sixes. Rathnayake’s innings not only helped Sri Lanka recover to a total of 236 but also broke the 41-year-old record for the highest score by a number nine debutant.

His gritty partnership of 63 runs with captain Dhananjaya de Silva for the eighth wicket was instrumental in Sri Lanka’s fightback on the opening day. Milan Rathnayake's remarkable innings ended when he was dismissed by England's Shoaib Bashir, but by then, he had already scripted history.

