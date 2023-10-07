Top 5 highest totals in Men’s ODI World Cups ft. South Africa

South Africa have broken the record for the highest team total in Men's ODI World Cups with a sensational performance against Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 7.

The Proteas ended up with a mammoth total of 428/5 in their 50 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in what was an astonishing display of strokeplay. As many as three players scored centuries to put them in the driving seat.

However, this wasn't the first time that a team had breached the 400-run mark in a World Cup event. The fact speaks volumes about the number of incredible performances that teams have put up with the bat over the years on the biggest stage.

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest totals by teams in men's ODI World Cup history:

#5 South Africa - 408/5 vs West Indies, 2015 World Cup

This game is remembered for arguably one of the finest knocks played in World Cup history by none other than the legendary AB de Villiers. Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, and Rilee Rossouw all got half-centuries, but it was De Villiers who dented the West Indies.

He ended up scoring a staggering unbeaten 162 off just 66 balls in Sydney as the Proteas ended up with a mammoth 408/5 in their 50 overs. The scars from that bowling effort were reflected in West Indies' batting as they were bundled out for just 151 in the chase.

#4 South Africa - 411/4 vs Ireland, 2015 World Cup

Less than a week after the Proteas tore into the West Indies, they went on and scored another 400+ score, this time against Ireland. After they lost Quinton de Kock early, Amla and Du Plessis added 247 runs for the second wicket.

Amla scored a fantastic 159, while Du Plessis ended up with a splendid 109. De Villiers, David Miller, and Rossouw played some quickfire cameos in the end to ensure South Africa bettered their effort against the West Indies.

The target of 412 was always going to be too much for the Irish as they were rattled, and they put up just 210 in reply.

#3 India - 413/5 vs Bermuda, 2007 World Cup

India had a disastrous World Cup campaign in the West Indies in 2007 as they failed to make it out of their group. The only bright spot in that tournament for them was the way they batted against Bermuda, notching up their first-ever 400+ score in ODIs.

Sourav Ganguly (84) and Virender Sehwag (119) set up a great platform for India. Yuvraj Singh's game then battered the Bermuda bowlers to all parts of the ground with 83 odd just 46 balls.

Sachin Tendulkar also scored a half-century (57 not out off 29) as the Men in Blue scored 413/5 in their 50 overs. They ended up winning the game comprehensively by 257 runs.

#2 Australia - 417/6 vs Afghanistan, 2015 World Cup

Just a day after South Africa piled on the agony over Ireland, Australia came up with their own 400+ score against Afghanistan with another solid performance from the top order. David Warner smashed 178 off just 133 balls and added 260 runs with Steve Smith for the second wicket.

Glenn Maxwell followed that up with a destructive 88 off just 39 balls as Afghanistan were blown away by the hosts. The reply was as tame as it got as Australia won by 275 runs.

#1 South Africa - 428/5 vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup

South Africa have made their intentions pretty clear with an outstanding batting performance in their tournament opener against Sri Lanka. Quinton de Kock (100) and Rassie van der Dussen (108) set up a superb platform for the others to follow and then it was the Aiden Markram show.

The right-hander scored the fastest hundred in the history of the showpiece event, off just 49 balls, and propelled the Proteas to the highest score in the history of the tournament.

It seems to be an uphill task for Sri Lanka as they have lost wickets at regular intervals despite maintaining a decent run rate. They were 176/5 in 25 overs at the time of writing.