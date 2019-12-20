Top 5 India vs Pakistan encounters of this decade

Renin Wilben Albert FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

India vs Pakistan: An umatched rivalry

Over the years, India vs Pakistan matchups have resulted in some pulsating encounters. The cricketing rivalry between the two nations is actually considered by many to be the greatest, on a par with Australia-England clashes. Javed Miandad’s last-ball six off Chetan Sharma at Sharjah was iconic and so was Venkatesh Prasad’s send off to Aamer Sohail during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final clash at Bengaluru.

Coming to the current decade (2010-2019), the archrivals have not faced each other a lot owing to the political turmoil. And, in the games that did take place, India have emerged as the better side on most occasions. In six T20Is between India and Pakistan in this decade, the Men in Blue have won five and lost only one. As for ODIs, the teams have faced each other on 14 occasions, with India winning ten and Pakistan four. No Tests have been played between the two countries during this time period.

With this decade coming to an end, we look back at the top five India-Pakistan matches in the last ten years.

#5. 2nd T20I, Pakistan tour of India (December 28, 2012, at Ahmedabad)

Yuvraj Singh

Pakistan visited India for a limited-overs series in 2012. India had lost the first T20I at Bengaluru and needed to win at Ahmedabad to square the two-match series 1-1. Pakistan put India in to bat after winning the toss. The hosts got off to a brisk start, with Gautam Gambhir (21 from 11) and Ajinkya Rahane (28 from 26) adding 44 for the opening wicket in 4.5 overs. However, India then lost both the openers in quick succession, after which Virat Kohli also was run out for 27 from 22.

Tottering at 88 for 3, India needed someone to play a big inning. And, as he had so often done for the team, Yuvraj Singh came in and played the knock that made the difference. He blasted his way to 72 off just 36 balls, smashing four fours and as many as seven sixes. Skipper MS Dhoni contributed 33 from 23 as India finished at 192 for 5. Sohail Tanvir went for 44 in his four, Saeed Ajmal for 42, and Shahid Afridi conceded 33 in his three. Umar Gul was Pakistan’s most successful bowler with 4 for 37.

Ashok Dinda

Pakistan began their chase well, with openers Nasir Jamshed (41 from 32) and Ahmed Shehzad (31 from 29) adding 74 in 9.5 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin got the big breakthrough for India, having Jamshed caught by Kohli while Yuvraj had Shehzad stumped. Ashok Dinda then dealt three key blows as the visitor's chase faltered. He dismissed Umar Akmal for 24, skipper Mohammad Hafeez for 55, and Kamran Akmal for 5 to finish with figures of 3 for 36. India ended up clinching the game by 11 runs.

1 / 5 NEXT