IPL 2019: Ashok Dinda reveals the real reason behind his outburst against trollers

Ashok Dinda, who last played in IPL 2017, has been at the midst of things during the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. After getting a lot of flak from trollers during the season, the former Indian quick hit back at his trollers by sharing a pic of his impressive IPL record on instagram.

In less than two days after the incident, the Bengal pacer finally revealed the reason why he responded to the hate after being silent until now.

Ashok Dinda has time and again received flak from trollers when a pacer concedes a lot of runs in an IPL match. Pacers like Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat were called graduates of 'Dinda Academy' after their poor outings.

Recently, the Royal Challenger Bangalore also joined the Dinda Academy bandwagon in an attempt to defend their very own Umesh Yadav. After Umesh took three wickets against the Kings XI Punjab, the Bengaluru based franchise's Twitter account shared a pic of Umesh Yadav with the title "Dinda Academy? What's that?" The tweet was later deleted after it wasn't received well by the Twitterati.

A day after RCB's deleted tweet in bad taste, Dinda hit back at trollers by sharing his impressive domestic record on Instagram. The captain above the image read: "Haters, helping you get you statistics right. Stop and stare well your opinion is not my reality. So shut your hating selves and keep me out of your mouth."

While many believed that one of the main reason for Dinda's outburst was a tweet from one of his former IPL teams, he revealed the real reason behind it. He shared an emotional message on Instagram stating that he had to respond after his family got dragged into the issue by trollers.

Over the years, the former RCB pacer got trolled in spite of having a decent IPL record. One must remember that his T20I record is even more impressive. Dinda has picked up 17 wickets for India in just 9 matches at an average of 14.41.