Top 5 knocks by an Indian batter in 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Rohit Sharma

Team India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9 to lift the ICC crown for the third time. This was the Men in Blue's second ICC title in less than a year, having clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the West Indies and the United States.

Rohit Sharma's bad luck with the coin flip continued as Mitchell Santner decided to bat first after winning the toss. India, however, restricted New Zealand to 251-7 as spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets each. Rohit (76 off 83) then led from the front in the chase. There were handy contributions from the middle and lower-order as India got home in 49 overs.

There were a number of key contributions from India's batters right through the 2025 Champions Trophy. In the wake of the Men in Blue's memorable triumph, we pick the top five knocks by Team India's batters in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

#5 Shubman Gill - 101* off 129 vs Bangladesh

Team India opener Shubman Gill began the 2025 Champions Trophy on an impressive note, scoring a defiant 101* off 129 balls against Bangladesh. India's bowlers did well to restrict the opposition to 228 in 49.4 overs. However, the wicket was a tricky one. Hence, the chase wasn't a straightforward one.

Gill and Rohit (41 off 36) got India off to an impressive start, adding 69 runs in 9.5 overs. However, they slipped to 144-4 as Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel all fell cheaply. Gill anchored the chase with a mature knock, adding an unbroken 87 for the fifth wicket with KL Rahul (41* off 47). The Indian opener hit nine fours and two sixes as the Men in Blue chased down the target in 46.3 overs.

#4 Shreyas Iyer - 79 off 98 vs New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer played some crucial knocks during the course of India’s 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Shreyas played a number of useful knocks right through the 2025 Champions Trophy. One such crucial innings came in the final Group A match against New Zealand. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Team India crumbled to 30-3 inside seven overs. They needed someone to occupy the crease.

Shreyas held fort, scoring a resolute 79 off 98 balls. The right-handed batter added 98 runs for the fourth wicket with Axar (42 off 61). He struck four fours and two sixes in his fine knock before being dismissed by Will O'Rourke. India ended up posting 249-9 on the board and won the match by 44 runs.

#3 Virat Kohli - 100* off 111 balls vs Pakistan

Any ICC triumph for Team India seems incomplete without a special effort from Kohli. The 36-year-old was under a lot of pressure heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy after a poor 2024. However, he stood up yet again and played a defining knock in the group match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

After India's bowlers did a great job to restrict Pakistan to 241, the Men in Blue needed someone to guide the chase. Rohit (20) fell to a brilliant yorker from Shaheen Afridi, while Gill was out for 46. Chase master Kohli steered the innings, adding 114 for the third wicket with Shreyas (56 off 67). Kohli struck seven fours in his 111-ball knock, including the winning hit, which also took him to three figures.

#2 Virat Kohli - 84 off 98 vs Australia

Chase master Virat Kohli was in his elements during the 2025 Champions Trophy. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Kohli was the anchor yet again as India beat Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal to book their place in the summit clash of the ICC event. India again bowled first after losing the toss. The spinners and Mohamamad Shami combined to restrict the Aussies to 264.

While the Men in Blue were not chasing a big score, the total was a tricky one for a knockout game. Both the openers fell inside the powerplay, but Kohli, as he has done so many times over the years, guided the chase. He scored 84 off 98 balls, hitting only five fours and focusing on rotating the strike. Kohli added 91 for the third wicket with Shreyas (45 off 62) to pave the way for India's victory.

# 1 Rohit Sharma - 76 off 83 vs New Zealand

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. In the build-up to the 2025 Champions Trophy final, a number of people on social media pointed out to the fact that Rohit did not have a half-century in an ICC knockout final. They had a point. With a terrific knock on Sunday, the Hitman made sure that the criticism would be put to rest.

Chasing 252 in a big final, India needed someone to ensure that New Zealand did not put them under early pressure. Rohit took it upon himself by taking the attack to the Kiwi bowlers. He struck seven fours and three sixes in his magnificent 76 off 83 balls, dominating an opening stand of 105 with Gill. It was no surprise that Rohit walked away with the Player of the Match for his fantastic effort in the final.

